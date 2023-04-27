Street Fighter 6 Videos Show Off New Features

Are you ready for a new fight? If so, you’re counting down the days until Street Fighter 6 arrives on console and PC. The latest in the fighting series from Capcom is aiming to be the best the publisher has ever done, and they’re throwing in plenty of new things to make players happy. Of course, the thing that often gets highlighted is the new characters, as many are eager to see what they’ll play like in a fight. However, Capcom has been sure to show off some of the game’s new features, which is what they’ve done in a series of posts on Twitter.

The first video highlights the “Battle Ground” and “Character Creation” features of the title. As you’ll see in the tweet below, you’ll have incredible things to tweak with your character creation tools. You’ll be able to pick not only gender and skin color but their hairstyle, muscle mass, body weight, and more. You can make them look as close to you as possible or make a reference to someone you know, a character from another franchise, etc.

Once you get your character made, you can send them into the world and have them fight random people so you can gain experience! Eventually, you’ll train with other Street Fighters to learn their moves and become more skilled.

Get a glimpse of Fighting Ground and Avatar Creation in World Tour!



The #StreetFighter6 Demo is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.



🕹️ https://t.co/sjgt30MB0q pic.twitter.com/Rw23RgJ0zV — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 26, 2023

Or, if you want to feel that you’re in a real street fight, you’ll want to turn on the “Battle Damage” option for your matches. If you do that, you will see the damage done to the characters as you fight. You’ll see welts, bruises, and cuts on their body and even see them sweat through their clothes at points. Admittedly, it’s a little hard to see in the heat of battle, but the tweet below showcases at the end how much damage each character took in their bouts:

Ouch! Turn on the Battle Damage Feature to see all the legendary fighters in a bruised, cut, and increasingly sweaty state.



We have a feeling that last one will be popular… 😰 pic.twitter.com/UoNu5jWIr4 — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 26, 2023

Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be one of the most fun and detailed fighting games. They’re using their game engine to the fullest and expanding the features so that there’s something for everyone to have fun with.

If you haven’t heard, there’s a demo for the game out right now on PC and console. So you should try it out to get a better feel for the game itself. Then, use it to sharpen your skills for when the full game comes out on June 2nd, so you’re ready to jump into the arena!