Street Fighter 6 Will Let Players Decide What Game Modes They Want To Download

Video games can get to be a rather hefty size. With developers having more powerful consoles to craft games for, that can result in far larger video game sizes. Then comes the dreaded decision of what games to remove from your console. While there are other solutions to give you additional storage or completely swap out your drive for something larger, it’s nice to give players some options in the content they want to download. If you’re only interested in certain aspects of a game, there are likely some assets you can completely avoid downloading.

Fortunately, that’s something Capcom developers are keeping in mind for their upcoming release, Street Fighter 6. The next major iteration of the popular fighting game franchise will allow players to decide what content they wish to download. It might allow you to free up some of the storage space in your drive, so that’s a major plus, in my opinion. Thanks to a report on Twisted Voxel, we’re finding out about these optional game mode downloads for Street Fighter 6. The publication noticed that the Xbox Store has add-on packs downloads that showcase a couple of game modes.

It seems that Street Fighter 6 won’t include the entire game within the download. Instead, players will get to decide if they wish to include game modes Fighting Ground along with the World Tour. This would further free up some space on your drives if you’re not keen on having these modes accessible within your platform. Of course, those that want the whole experience can download the game modes. Out of speculation, we’ll likely see these game modes become available to download initially when Street Fighter 6 becomes available.

Street Fighter 6 is available to pre-load starting on May 31, 2023. But if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game, we have you covered. Players interested in Street Fighter 6 can expect the game to launch into the marketplace on June 2, 2023. When Street Fighter 6 launches into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. However, you might find arcade cabinets rolling out sometime this year that is only set to release in Japan. In the meantime, while we wait for Street Fighter 6 to launch into the marketplace, you can check out a game trailer in the video we have embedded above.