Street Fighter 6 Drops DLC and World Tour Trailers!

Many fighting game fans are eager for what’s coming up later in the year. That’s because, in June, Street Fighter 6 will arrive. The game has been known about for some time, but Capcom has been building up hype for the title for months, and it’s reaching a fever pitch. The title seems to be the complete package between the sharp visuals, the returning and new characters, and the additions that will help the game stand out. That’s good, given what happened with the last title in the series. But now, after a fresh showcase, we have even more reasons to look forward to the game.

First up, we have a new mini-trailer that highlights some new and returning characters that drop as the first bits of DLC! The “Year 1” roster featured Rashid, A.K.I., Ed, and Akuma. That will be a bit of a surprise to some of you for various reasons. The first is that if you look at their release windows, you’ll notice they’re not coming out all at once but a few months from one another. That’s much different from the previous entry, where characters were dropped in batches, not individual entries. Moreover, the gaps between them are very curious, especially since Akuma is coming last instead of being one of the first ones out, given his prominence in the series.

Either way, check out the trailer below:

Another trailer that was dropped involved the World Tour mode. In it, you’ll get to create a custom character and then travel the world looking for the many Street Fighters out there so you can learn their moves and build the ultimate character. In addition, the trailer features gameplay footage and battles, including how you can pick a fight with random characters in the world or use items to heal or power yourself up in battle.

We also see a montage of the choices you’ll have when designing your character. For example, you can make someone who looks like you or exaggerate their appearance so that they look as buff, funny, or mysterious as you want. The avatar customization is pretty robust, and when you add that to the numerous techniques you can learn, you’ll have complete freedom to build your character however you want so you can challenge the world.

Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be the most complete version of the franchise in some time. You’ll find out how it plays when the game arrives on June 2nd!