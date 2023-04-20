Street Fighter 6 LEAK Reveals A Supposed Demo Is Coming Soon

A major fighting game franchise is hitting the marketplace once again. Of course, we knew that Street Fighter 6 was in the works, and fans can’t wait to dive in for another helping in this epic fighting game franchise. Capcom has delivered a thrilling fighting game experience in the past, and it’s quite a competitive one for players to duke it out. So with Street Fighter 6, fans are likely itching to get a try at this game installment themselves.

With Street Fighter 6, the developers at Capcom are looking to bring this thrilling franchise to more players. We know diehard fans will be picking up this game installment. However, if past games might have swayed you away because of having to learn the control scheme, you might be in luck. Developers are giving players a couple of different controller scheme options. We know that a classic control scheme will be available, so you’ll have a six-button layout to deliver different moves.

However, those that might need a bit more help pulling some moves off might be keen to try the modern control scheme. This control scheme will allow players to pull off special moves from a single button and directional input press. That should allow players who might not be as well trained in fighting games a fun experience with this installment. Then there’s also the dynamic control scheme which has a single-button attack, but that’s only used within the Fighting Ground mode of the game. So don’t go expecting to pull this control scheme off online.

Fortunately, it looks like players might get a chance to try this game out soon. A recent post on Reddit showed that there was a supposed Facebook ad that popped up highlighting a demo for Street Fighter 6. Of course, we don’t know how true this ad supposedly is, but that might make some fans hopeful Capcom is going to give fans a means to try this game out before it heads into the marketplace. At any rate, we’ll have to wait and see if Capcom does end up announcing a demo and just when we’ll be able to participate.

With all that said, we don’t have too much longer to go before Street Fighter 6 is available to purchase. This game is set to launch on June 2, 2023. When Street Fighter 6 does launch into the marketplace, we’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out some gameplay footage in the trailer we have embedded above.