Respawn CEO Comments On Current Status Of Titanfall 3

Respawn Entertainment has been thriving over the years. Its immense success with Titanfall eventually led the developers to bring out other iconic hits. That includes Apex Legends to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In fact, the studio is gearing up to release its next major title into the marketplace tomorrow, that being Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. However, for Titanfall fans, it’s been a long wait for the announcement of a Titanfall 3. Today, we’re getting a comment from Vince Zampella, Respawn Entertainment’s CEO, regarding the beloved mech franchise.

Titanfall fans might be waiting a bit longer for an official Titanfall 3 announcement. Recently, Barrons had the chance to speak with Vince Zampella on the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game. However, they did manage to slip one more question in at the end, which was what the possibility is for a future installment of the Titanfall franchise. According to Vince, this is a game he would love to see come to fruition, but at the moment, they are not currently working on anything for the series.

It seems that the idea of bringing out a Titanfall 3 is something that is on Vince’s mind, but there is not anything in active production at the moment. While there is nothing to announce and seemingly no game in production, the comments are not a flat-out no. That’s at least a hopeful sign that fans will eventually receive a new Titanfall game at some point in the future.

We’re not working on anything currently. I hate to say yes, then people latch onto that, and then skewer you when it doesn’t come. But I would love to see it happen is the real answer. There’s no exact dedicated plans for that. It has to be the right thing. It’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense. Apex is the Titanfall universe, right? There’s how do you do something that doesn’t confuse people that are Apex fans, but not necessarily Titanfall fans yet. It’s a hard question to answer, but ultimately I would love to see something. Vince Zampella – Barrons

We already know that Apex Legends is set within the Titanfall universe. Perhaps we’ll soon see some kind of bridge that will allow Respawn Entertainment to divert some of its resources into developing a third mainline installment for the franchise. Unfortunately, for now, it looks like we have just left Titanfall 2 to enjoy while we wait to see what Respawn Entertainment is bringing out next after they push Star Wars Jedi: Survivor out the door tomorrow.