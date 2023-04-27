Xbox Games With Gold For May 2023 Announced

Xbox Live Gold has been a subscription service offered for years, and over those years, new benefits were added. One of the major reasons players subscribed to the service was to gain access to the online multiplayer for their various video game titles. But since then, there is also the added benefit of having free video games provided every month. Today, Microsoft has unveiled what the free games for Xbox Live Gold will be for the month of May.

Taking to the Xbox Wire blog post, we have the confirmation that May’s free video game titles will end up being Star Wars Episode I Racer and Hoa. Currently, the games are still available for purchase, but if you have access to Xbox Live Gold, you can redeem these games next month to add to your digital collection. With that said, Star Wars Episode I Racer is a pretty old-school title that you might already be well familiar with. In this game, we’re going through some producing action as you step into the role of a young Anakin Skywalker. From there, you’ll race against other producers through a series of intense courses.

Likewise, Hoa has been around for a little while now. This is a puzzle platformer where you take the role of a fairy trying to return to her homeland. Both games will be available this coming month but not simultaneously. Instead, starting on May 1, 2023, players can claim and go through Star Wars Episode I Racer. Meanwhile, starting on May 16, 2023, Hoa will unlock for players to claim.

Of course, these games won’t be available to claim forever. You will need to redeem your copies if you have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold before they are removed. Star Wars Episode I Racer will be available until May 31, 2023. At the same time, Hoa will be available until June 15, 2023.

These games will hopefully help tie players over until something else happens to pop up. Although, if you’re not entirely satisfied with these games, there is always Xbox Game Pass. This is a subscription service that allows players to gain access to a wide collection of video game titles. You’ll have a variety of third-party video games available, along with all of Microsoft’s first-party video game exclusives at launch. Best of all, if you purchase the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier, you’ll gain access to not only Xbox Game Pass but also Xbox Live Gold as well. So now you’ll get online multiplayer and the additional two free games provided monthly.