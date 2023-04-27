Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Will Make Things A Bit Easier For Newcomers

If you plan to pick up Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you might have expected that the game would require you to learn as you go. Plenty of customization options are featured in the game, and we expect that this installment will further add a robust system for making adjustments to your mech. But that doesn’t mean the studio is not looking at newcomers to the franchise. If you’re completely new to the game, it’s reported that there are a few areas in which the game developers have considered teaching players how to go about the gameplay in this installment.

This information comes from an interview with IGN and the FromSoftware producer Yasunori Ogura. During the conversation, the topic of newcomers came up for the game. Notoriously the series for Armored Core is known for being complex. Since it’s been several years since the last installment, it was asked if the development team took any precautions to ensure that newcomers to the game franchise will better grasp what to expect as they progress through the game. Fortunately, that’s one area that the developers did take note of when it comes to Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon.

Yasunori Ogura noted that early levels in the game were shaped to give players a bit more understanding of the gameplay mechanics and tweaks you can make for the mechs. However, that’s not all. While the first few levels might make things a bit easier for new players, there is also a game mode that is considered a training simulator. Here, you’ll get more understanding of assembling your mech and gain some freedom in playing through the game mechanics.

Lastly, the producer noted that the developers made some effort to change the controls to be more intuitive. So it does look like onboarding for new players will be better than past installments of the franchise. Fortunately, we don’t have long to wait before we can see for ourselves how the gameplay will handle.

This news comes not long after the official gameplay trailer reveal for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Additionally, it was unveiled that Armored Core: VI: Fires of Rubicon will be launching on August 25, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.