Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon First Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online

Armored Core fans were treated to a real surprise during The Game Awards 2022. At this event, we got the first reveal of Armored Core making a grand return. FromSoftware was developing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and best of all, we would be getting the game this year. So after its long dormancy, it wouldn’t be a drastically long wait before we could dive into this gameplay experience. So now we’re finally getting our first real look into the gameplay aspect of this game, which you can view in the video embedded above.

If you have been waiting on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, then we finally have some gameplay footage available. It doesn’t offer much more to the gameplay premise, but the footage does showcase quite a bit of mech action. Players will get a look at the various android defenses you’ll fight off alongside some of the wide range of weaponry you can use against them. We’re expecting quite a robust system in place to customize mechs with different mechanics like new weapons or different defenses.

Unfortunately, while we got to see a range of different mechs and weapons, we didn’t get a look at the customization options for tweaking your mech for battle. That should hopefully come soon as Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be available to pick up and play on August 25, 2023. So we have a few more months left for marketing materials to hype up the upcoming launch.

Fortunately, we know there is no need to go back and play the past installments of the Armored Core franchise to enjoy this game. In this particular title, we’re following a battle for a precious energy source found on the distant planet of Rubicon 3. But with so much interest in these resources, there will be a chaotic battle between corporations and resistance groups.

Furthermore, since this is coming from the folks over at FromSoftware, players can rest assured that the developers have expressed their efforts to keep this game from becoming a Soulslike experience. Again, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will be launching on August 25, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can check out the latest gameplay footage trailer released.