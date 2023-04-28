FromSoftware Might Release Video Games More Frequently In The Future

FromSoftware has been known for a variety of different games over the years. However, one of the franchises that has taken a backseat for several years at this point is Armored Core. Fortunately, that’s changing as the developers are going back to deliver Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon this August. As a result, the studio has been going through some marketing runs to hype up the game launch. One of the individuals to go through some press interviews is producer Yasuhiro Kitao.

During a recent interview with Eurogamer, Yasuhiro Kitao spoke about the future of FromSoftware releases. Now the bulk of the interview was predominantly about the upcoming launch of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. But outside of that, there was a comment from Eurogamer potentially expanding to work on more video game projects at once. So, for instance, we know outside of the upcoming launch of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, the development studio is working on the DLC expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree.

According to Yashurio Kitao, the philosophy hasn’t changed much over the past several years. Their goal is to continue striving to deliver a new and fun experience for players. With that said, they do develop multiple video game titles simultaneously. However, they hope to stagger their upcoming releases and deliver a new video game project in shorter intervals. So that could mean we’ll see more FromSoftware games coming out into the marketplace this console generation.

This is a philosophy of ours that really hasn’t changed all that much in the past ten years, particularly since Miyazaki has been president of the company. This is an area we feel we’ve always strived to achieve: always making something new, always making something original, something that we find interesting and fun as players. So in this sense, really nothing much has changed. We do develop multiple titles simultaneously, we do have several teams working on different projects. We hope to stagger our releases and bring something new and exciting at hopefully not so long intervals going forward. Yashurio Kitao – Eurogamer

It was just yesterday that we got the first gameplay footage trailer reveal for the upcoming Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon video game. If you didn’t catch that trailer, you’ll be able to watch it right here. Meanwhile, there was some insight into the early stages of the game. While previously, the Armored Core franchise was notorious for being a bit complex and overwhelming for newcomers, that should change. Instead, the developers have gone into the early stages of this upcoming game to give players a bit more aid if they are new to the franchise.

Currently, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is set to launch on August 25, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.