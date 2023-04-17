Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Vol. 1: All Lotto Number Codes | Battle Network 3 Blue & White

Want some of the best items in Mega Man Battle Network 3 free and early? You can unlock powerful chips and other useful items through the Lotto Code system. Available in Higsby’s Shop, by inputting the right combinations of numbers, you can win extremely valuable prizes. These numbers are locked and set and remain the same in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. For players looking to earn an extra boost, unlocking some of these chips will make the rest of the story a cinch. I’d recommend holding off and only using them on replay — you’ll radically alter your experience. Getting these the easy way is basically cheating. But that’s the fun of cheats. If you’re looking to speed through the game, here are the codes you’ll want to use.

The following codes work for both versions of Mega Man Battle Network 3 — White and Blue give you identical rewards, and the codes / rewards are the same on all playthroughs. These codes were present in the original version of the game for GBA. Before writing these up, we wanted to confirm that the updated version was exactly the same, and it appears to be. If there’s a problem with any of these codes, let us know and we’ll update the list ASAP.

Lotto Codes For Higsby’s Shop | Full List

Higsby’s Shop features the NumberMan Trader — by inputting different lotto numbers, you can earn huge prizes. There are four general types of rewards — Navi Customizer Blocks, Battlechips, Subchips and Key Items that can be equipped.

Battlechip Codes

01697824 – CopyDmg*

03284579 – HeroSwrd P

15789208 – AirShot3*

21247895 – HiCannon*

31549798 – Spreader*

33157825 – GaiaBlad*

50098263 – Muramasa M

54390805 – Bolt*

63997824 – VarSwrd F

65497812 – Salamndr*

76889120 – StepCros S

88543997 – Fountain*

95913876 – GutStrgt S

NaviCust Program Codes

19878934 – SetSand Block

23415891 – AirShoes Block

41465278 – WeapLV+1 Block

67918452 – FstGauge Block

Subchip Codes

05088930 – Untrap

09234782 – LocEnemy

24586483 – SneakRun

35331089 – Unlocker

46823480 – Untrap

56892168 – FullEnrg

57789423 – MiniEnrg

86508964 – MiniEnrg

87824510 – LocEnemy

99826471 – FullEnrg

Key Item Codes

11002540 – SpinBlue

28274283 – SpinGreen

72563938 – SpinRed

77955025 – SpinWhite

90690648 – Mr. Famous's WristBand

