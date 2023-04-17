Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Trailer Shows Off Main Characters!

This Friday marks the long-awaited arrival of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. The game has been for a while, but due to the war in Ukraine, Nintendo decided to hold back on the release due to the feelings it might stir. After all, it’s about rather real-world tanks, planes, and soldiers doing battle, so you can see where Nintendo came from on this issue. Even though the war is ongoing, Nintendo feels it’s time to let the game loose so gamers can get their strategy on. It’s been 15 years since the last game in the franchise came out, so Nintendo is making sure you know everything you need to before playing.

You might recall that last week, they dropped an overview trailer for the title. That was very helpful for newcomers to the series. Today, they dropped a trailer focusing on the main characters you’ll play during the game. They are the three Commanding Officers of the Orange Star faction, and as the trailer highlights, they each have pros and cons to make things work on the battlefield!

First up, we have Andy, a genius mechanic but a guy who isn’t too keen on waking up early in the mornings. Totally relatable. Andy is arguably the perfect CO to play with throughout the game, especially when you’re learning the ropes. Why? Because he’s a balanced CO with no real weaknesses. Plus, with his CO power, “Hyper Repair,” he can restore 2HP to every single unit under his command, making them fitter for duty and last longer on the battlefield.

Next, we have Max, who, as you can see, is the group’s powerhouse. He loves to build his muscles but not so much his brain. Again, relatable. He specializes in having powerful units that can decimate foes in one shot when they’re up close, even if they’re the same vehicle! However, their damage does less when it comes to the more long-ranged units like ships. But with his “Max Force” power, he can increase his direct attack units to make them even more vicious.

Finally, we have Sami, a fan of chocolate and a hater of cowards. Her units are great for moving farther and capturing enemy buildings. You can win a match by conquering all their bases! But her speed and capture power makes her less effective against vehicle units. She can make it work with her CO power, “Double Time!” It lets them move even farther to get more done!

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp arrives this Friday on Nintendo Switch!