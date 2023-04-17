Mortal Kombat 2 To Start Filming Soon

The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the most respected series in video games. But it also has an interesting history in other media. It was one of the first video game movies that were actually good. In fact, it’s hailed as quality even today. However, its sequel, and the cartoon series later attached to it, was not so quality. However, not unlike its gaming line, the movies saw a reboot via the 2021 film. It brought modern looks and fights to the universe, and it was a big hit despite it being during the pandemic era. That’s why Mortal Kombat 2 was confirmed rather early after release.

However, despite the team teasing about what would happen in the film, things have been rather quiet recently. But, there might be a change on that front as reports indicate that Mortal Kombat 2 will film this Summer and be done by the fall. That means we’re likely seeing a 2024 release date for the movie, and that’ll make fans very happy.

Filming on 'MORTAL KOMBAT 2' looks to begin this June in Australia and wrap in September pic.twitter.com/Y0p0EFj8Us — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) April 16, 2023

One of the biggest confirmed things about the second film in the reboot line is that it will focus on the tournament. The reboot film did plenty of worldbuilding and alluded to the tournament, but the whole plot was essentially about preventing the tournament from “being needed” in the first place. That rubbed fans the wrong way because half the point of the franchise is the tournament and everything connected to it, and the aftermath that follows it.

That being said, the second film will focus on the tournament, and we know that other Kombatants will be in the sequel, including the long-awaited return of Johnny Cage. However, no one has been attached to the role as of yet.

Another curious thing about the first film was that they wrapped the plot around an original character named Cole Young. Young was a descendant of Scorpion, the legendary ninja who appeared in the opening and ending of the film to help set things up. Cole is now the focal point for the Earth Realm fighters and will seek out the other Kombatants to prepare them for the tournament.

One thing that people did like about the reboot movie was the visual effects and the focus on the violence. The legendary Fatalities were in full effect, and one can only imagine what’ll happen when the second movie arrives with many more fighters to be killed.

Hopefully, we’ll get more information from the team soon.