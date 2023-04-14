The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Developers Offer A Look At Behind The Scenes

We have been seeing a few notable horror franchises get picked up for a new multiplayer video game experience. One of the next big team-based survival horror experiences to come out into the marketplace is The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. I’m sure you are already well familiar with the IP, as it’s been around since the 1970s. But later this year, players will get a new third-person, asymmetrical horror gameplay experience as you work with a team of players to escape the maddening slaughter family.

Today, thanks to IGN, we have a new video upload that showcases a bit more behind the scenes of game development. In addition, those behind the project offered a little more insight into the gameplay and what players can expect when it launches this summer. For instance, since this is a game based on the original film, the developers knew they had to incorporate a few new characters into the mix as the current cast of characters would be too limited. Fortunately, they had some help with this process in the form of the co-creator of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Kim Henkel.

The developers went on to say that they were fortunate to have Kim be a part of the game’s production and someone still very much attached to the IP. When interacting with Kim, they were able to look back through the early production materials of the film and come up with characters that would fit within the family. Including characters or designs that were previously written for the movie but never made it into the actual finished product.

Developers also went on to showcase how they captured some of the iconic sounds for the video game, such as the iconic chainsaw. But outside of the enemies you’ll deal with, there was a showcase of the survivors and their different abilities that could allow players a benefit from using them. You can catch the entire video showing the thought process of developing the game alongside some of the gameplay mechanics in the video embedded above.

As for when The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will launch, this game is set to release on August 18, 2023. When it does, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.