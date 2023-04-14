The Last of Us Part I PC Mod Brings In First-Person Mode

The Last of Us was such a huge hit when it was first released that it eventually saw a remastered edition and a remake. Naughty Dog hit it out of the park with this game, and it recently saw a new resurgence of players. Thanks to the HBO live-action adaptation of The Last of Us, veteran players alongside newcomers are flooding back into the game. Fortunately, it’s a title that’s no longer strictly focused on the PlayStation consoles. So while you can enjoy this game on PlayStation 3 to the PlayStation 5, there is also a PC port available.

When Naughty Dog brought out The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5, it was also noted to receive a PC release later on. Now that the game’s PC version is here, it’s quickly been the subject of several mods. That’s not too much of a surprise, but today we’re coming across a new mod that looks to be quite a thrilling experience. Thanks to a report from DualShockers, we’re finding a new mod in the works that is bringing a first-person perspective to the game.

This mod comes from Voyagers Revenge which showcases a bit of the gameplay and adjustments to the HUD. Of course, it does look like there could be some adjustments made to Joe’s weapons. For instance, there’s no crosshair, and it does seem like the gun doesn’t always line up properly. However, it’s still quite an impressive mod already, as it looks to show quite an immersive experience. We won’t be surprised if there are other mods in the work to bring a first-person perspective into the game.

Of course, right now, the focus on the PC version of The Last of Us Part I has been tweaking the game in patch updates. We have seen several bugs and technical performance issues that made the game a bit of a mess at launch. However, the developers are still bringing out updates to ensure the game reaches its standards. In fact, you can view our impressions of the PC version of The Last of Us Part I in our Before You Buy video coverage down below. Meanwhile, you can check out some of the footage showcased for this first-person perspective mod in the works within the video we have embedded above.