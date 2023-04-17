Fortnite And Doctor Who Crossover Items Leaked

It’s no secret that people have been talking about the potential collaboration between Fornite and Doctor Who in the lead-up to the show’s 60th anniversary. However, up until recently, we hadn’t seen much content from the potential crossover. @iFireMonkey shared a number of tweets on their Twitter account outlining some of the new cosmetic items making their way to the Epic-developed game including several screenshots.

In a string of tweets, iFireMonkey showed off a new image of the potential battle pass that would feature a number of Doctor Who-related items. These items included:

Star Cruiser Glider

TBD Wrap

TBD Loading Screen

Tardis Emoticon

3D Glasses Spray

Banner

Emote

1 Backbling

Following on from this iFireMonkey shared a number of additions making their way to the Battle Royale island.

Some more Fortnite x Doctor Who Info: On the Battle Royale island there would be U.N.I.T Outposts, typically around the maps roads, which will have interactable objects that will help you complete quests, these would mention things such as investigating a Meep Star Cruiser. Other quests would have players scanning Residual Energy around the map and eliminating others with the U.N.I.T and Wrarth Warrior weapons. There is also a chance this collaborations happens BEFORE November as the Beep the Meep spray is set to be a free reward for viewing 60th anniversary trailers on the Doctor Who creative island, which means that it doesn’t have to happen right when the 60th anniversary actually releases. @iFireMonkey

Alongside these leaks, iFireMonkey also shared some screenshots of potential cosmetics making their way to Fortnite including a new U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle, two pickaxe variants titled ‘Sonic Staff’, and ‘Dalek Maiputlator Arm.’ They outlined the U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle and other items as such:

Here is an image of the U.N.I.T Advanced Rifle apart of the Doctor Who x Fortnite collab Also here are some descriptions used for the in-game cosmetics: – I know these teeth (Fourteenth Doctor Skin) – Let’s hope the teeth are different this time (Fifteenth Doctor Skin) – Time And Relative Dimension In Space – It’s a shame he lost the key. (Tardis Glider) – Just give it a mo’. (Psychic Paper Emote) – It works on wood! (Sonic Staff Pickaxe) – EXTERMINATE! (Dalek Manipulator Arm Pickaxe) @iFireMonkey

There are plenty of other leaks circulating surrounding this event so all eyes will be on Epic to see when this event eventually drops officially. In the meantime, players are able to get a brief look into what to expect.