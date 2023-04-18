PlayStation Fans Celebrate The End Of PS5 Scalpers

Those who were seeking out one of the current generation consoles back in 2020 will most likely remember running into a number of issues trying to even attain a new Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 as due to a supply shortage scalpers were highly prevalent. At the time this saw the PlayStation 5 being sold for way above retail price but now it seems that the end is finally in sight as PlayStation 5’s are now more attainable with scalpers pushing to sell their stock at a way lower price. Previously in January, Sony stated that “everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.” During PlayStation’s CES 2023, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan commended the patience of players as Sony dealt with “unprecedented demand amid global challenges over the past two years.”

On the PlayStation subreddit fans celebrated the supposed end of PlayStation 5 scalping. One user posted to the PlayStation 5 subreddit writing: “Don’t even feel a little bit bad for them,” followed by a screenshot of a PlayStation 5 at a reduced cost of $400 on the Facebook marketplace.

Various users chimed in celebrating the end of PlayStation 5 scalping with one user noting “It’s finally the end of PS5 scalping!” Some users even noted that even at $400 it may still be worth getting a retail console for the warranty. Multiple users including ghostmetalblack are still advocating against purchasing from scalpers at all saying “worth waiting and not giving a single dime to scalpers. Makes it all the more enjoyable watching post like this.” Another user even added “I hope he has to go down like $230 for people to buy. Would be hilarious”

PlayStation fans are celebrating and rightfully so. Scalpers have been causing havoc for fans looking to get a console this entire generation up until now and for the most part, it’s very easy to revel in their downfall. Here’s hoping that the next generation won’t see a repeat of what happened at the beginning of this one. Given the issues of the global pandemic, it’s anyone’s guess as to what the norm will be with future console releases. We’ll just have to wait and see. If you’re still waiting to get a hand on a PlayStation 5 now seems like the best time to do it as supply returns to normal.