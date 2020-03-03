Mega Man Zero Legacy Collection: Best Spots To Farm E-Crystals | MMZ1-4 Guide

If you’re looking to max-out your Cyber Elves and earn the invincibility-granting Jackson Cyber Elf, you’ll need to collect a whole lot of E-Crystals. These random drops from enemies are the primary currency in Mega Man Zero 1 through Mega Man Zero 4, and to help you gather as much as you can, here’s a few locations you can grind endlessly in each of the four original games. These games have been out for awhile, so fans have already figured out the best possible spots.

The Mega Man Zero / ZX Legacy Collection is something special for fans of the Blue Bomber. During the Gameboy Advance days, Capcom was a powerhouse publisher, putting out tons of these low-budget platformer wonders onto Nintendo’s little handheld devices. There are six Mega Man Zero games in total, and a ton of players missed out. They’re great little games with enough challenge to keep you coming back. Thanks to the new ‘Save Assist’ feature, you won’t have to repeat stages constantly if you’re new to the games. It’s a great way to experience these gems for a totally new generation.

More Mega Man Legacy Collection guides:









Mega Man Zero 1 – E-Crystal Farming Location

Desert: 1000~ EC every 10 minutes. Complete the ‘Duel in the Desert’ mission to unlock this area. Near the end of the zone, you’ll find a crashed chopper with snake enemies. Tons of these enemies spawn, and they drop EC. Just run from one side to the other, destroying them and collecting the EC they drop.

Mega Man Zero 2 – E-Crystal Farming Location

Crystal Caves: 1000~ EC every 10 minutes. Go to the Red / Blue crystals area where the Mirror is located. Climb to the top and align yourself so you can keep shooting the mirror — it spawns little firefly enemies. Shoot the fireflies and collect the EC endlessly, the mirror will never break.

Mega Man Zero 3 – E-Crystal Farming Location

NOTE: Byse is found in Copy-X Mk. 2’s stage.

Old Residential (Deathtanz Mantisk): Farming is much easier in MMZ3 — you just need to equip two Cyber Elves. Equip Byse (Hacker) and Dylphina (Hacker) to double collected items, and increase drop rates from enemies. Simply repeat the Deathtanz Mantisk level, using the Fire Chip to grab some hidden EC caches behind barriers.

Mega Man Zero 4 – E-Crystal Farming Location