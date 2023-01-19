35 Best PC Open World Games of All Time

There are many games featuring open worlds. In order to fit into the modern design standards many developers incorporated the previously mentioned future into their games. In fact, we can’t blame them, freedom is fun isn’t it? Whether you like to explore on your own or go with a flow of a story, open worlds without a doubt provide tons of content. There are a lot of games to choose from, but we decided to make the search a little easier for you. So without further ado here are the best open-world games available on PC.

#35 Grand Theft Auto V

Developer: Rockstar North

Publisher: Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games

Platforms: Xbox One, PS 4, Xbox 360, PS 5, PC, PS 3, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: September 17, 2013

Grand Theft Auto V is yet another addition to the classic gangster games series developed by Rockstar North set in modern times. The game tells the story of three, truly unique characters and their journey as criminals. In addition, the game features a massive open world that is a joy to explore. Given that, there are a lot of missions, activities and other things to do, you won’t regret playing it. A new path as an outlaw awaits you, live it by yourself. If you are brave enough!

#34 Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Games

Publisher: Rockstar Games, Take-Two Interactive

Platforms: Xbox One, PS 4, PC, Google Stadia

Release Date: October 26, 2018

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the third game of the western series developed by Rockstar Games. The mentioned game is a prequel to the previous title where you take the role of Arthur Morgan, a skilled gunslinger. The gang of outlaws led by Dutch roams through the vast open world which features mountains, forests, valleys and even cities. Take part in a large number of activities scattered throughout the map. Get ready to conquer the wild west, but most importantly follow the plan!

#33 Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: WB Games, CDP.pl, Spike ChunSoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 19, 2015

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a role-playing game set in the universe based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. Take the role of Geralt of Rivia, a cold-blooded witcher from the school of Wolf. In addition to exploring the vast huge world, take part in various quests, that will surely take your breath away. Besides that, there are all sorts of monsters, swords and armour for you to try, with every one of them having its own unique traits. Keep the monsters away and your friends close. Farewell!

#32 Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment, 505 Games

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: November 8, 2019

Death Stranding is the first game developed by Hideo Kojima with his own company. The game tells the story of Norman Reedus in a truly grotesque world set in the undefined future. Basically, rain causes an extreme acceleration of the ageing process of all organisms. When playing the game, you’ll be exploring the map and delivering goods from one place to the other. However, your job won’t be easy due to the mysterious creatures and harsh conditions of the outside.

#31 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: PC, Xbox 360, PS3

Release Date: November 10, 2011

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the next game from the famous series created by Bethesda Softworks. Take the role of the last dragon hunter whose able to consume their souls. Therefore level your abilities and stats that will help you to take on even stronger enemies. The game’s map features many locations and secrets to explore when navigating through the world. Equally important are the main and side quests that you may stumble upon. By all means, don’t hesitate to become the most powerful dragon slayer in history.

#30 Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain

Developer: Kojima Productions

Publisher: Konami

Platforms: Xbox One, PS 4, Xbox 360, PC, PS 3

Release Date: September 1, 2015

Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain is a TTP action game developed by Kojima Productions. Take the role of the Punished Snake who woke up after nine years of coma. His left hand had to be replaced by a prosthetic which was a result of the previous accident in which he lost his arm. After waking up, the protagonist is required to fight for his life as he’s being attacked by armed attackers. In spite of the complicated story, the game offers a lot of freedom, as it’s after all a sandbox-type game.

#29 Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Publisher: FromSoftware, Bandai Namco Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 25, 2022

Elden Ring is a souls like role-playing game from the developers of the Dark Souls series. In the newest FromSoftware, we take a role of a medieval warrior in search of the Elden Ring. Each interaction with the enemies feels special, as they are developed with astonishing attention to detail. The open world featured in this game is a new addition to this genre. As a result, we get a truly unique experience when wandering through the world. Find the bonfire and take a rest, you’ll need it.

#28 Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Xbox One, PS 4, PS 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: November 9, 2015

Fallout 4 is situated in a post-apocalyptic world that is characteristic of the series. The game takes place in Boston, a few moments after the nuclear attack. Whether people liked it or not, they had to adapt to the new reality, where the world isn’t how it’s used to. When wandering the map you’ll stumble upon various mutated creatures, as well as people, both friendly and aggressive. But let’s not forget about our shaggy companion that will accompany you during your adventure.

#27 Assassins Creed Series

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: Xbox One, PS 4, PS 5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Release Date: NA

Assassin’s Creed is a well-established series developed by Ubisoft. The games are set in different historical times and portray the stories of our ancestors. The series evolved throughout its life cycle further developing the RPG and open-world elements. Furthermore, each game’s world is truly beautiful and represents the features of the specific eras as accurately as it can. All things considered, it’s worth experiencing it by yourself.

#26 Minecraft

Developer: Mojang Studios

Publisher: Mojang Studios

Platforms: PC, Linux, Mac, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X|S, PS3, PS4, PS5, 3DS, PSV, WiiU

Release Date: November 18, 2011

Minecraft is the definition of a sandbox game. You can do whatever you want thanks to the wide selection of items and blocks. The game lets your imaginations shine. Although it offers tons of freedom, the game has a final objective, which is killing the Elder Dragon. Each world you generate is random and can be replicated only by using map seeds. Unlike other games, Minecraft emphasizes the blockiness of the game and definitely doesn’t aim for realism.

#25 Horizon Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: February 28, 2017

Horizon Zero Dawn is a TPP open-world game set in a post-apocalyptic future. Take the role of Aloy, an outcast, exploring the ancient histories and learning about her origins. You’ll be able to explore the vast map and stand up against the mechanical creatures. At the same time, you’ll be using a wide arsenal of weapons and skills that will not only help you but also provide great fun. Civilization as we know it is way behind, as a result, machines play the main role now.

#24 Days Gone

Developer: SIE Bend Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: April 26, 2019

Days Gone is a post-apocalyptic title set in North America. Basically, people have been affected by the mysterious virus that turns them into brainless zombies. The main character is one of the survivors, that have to fight for his life using resources found on the road. The gameplay is all about survival, killing animals, bandits and to not mention the huge hordes of infected people. All things considered, you’ll have to use your valuable resources, guns, abilities and last but not least, your motorcycle to outrun the danger.

#23 God of War

Developer: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4

Release Date: April 20, 2022

God of War is the fifth game of the well-established series from the Santa Monica Studios. Following the death of his wife, Kratos is left alone with his young son Atreus. This TPP hack-and-slash title will take them on a journey through the world located far north, where they’ll stumble upon many obstacles. When playing the game, you’ll be using an axe as well as bare fists to fight the enemies in effective ways. In the same fashion, the progression system and exploration are a necessity for you to survive in this harsh and unforgiving world.

#22 Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: CD Projekt RED

Platforms: Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Release Date: December 9, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action-adventure game set in the dystopian metropolis called Night City. The city is ruled by powerful megacorporations with unlimited amounts of money but on the other hand, the underground is controlled by gangs and cyberpunks who live outside the system. You’ll take the role of V, a rookie mercenary who one day will take into possession a chip contacting Jonny Silverhand’s memories. The combat combines both the FPS and RPG mechanics offering a lot of versatility when approaching enemies.

#21 Mad Max

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Publisher: WB Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac

Release Date: September 1, 2015

Mad Max is a TPP action game set in a post-apocalyptic world represented in the movies. After losing his car, Max starts a new journey with the goal to build a car as capable as the old one. You’ll find yourself in an endless desert, surrounded by enemies, fighting for valuable resources such as water and car parts. The gameplay requires you to learn advanced mele and vehicle combat. In addition, you’ll be able to spend the resources found on the map to upgrade your equipment and of course, your ride.

#20 Terraria

Developer: Re-Logic

Publisher: 505 Games, Re-Logic, Headup Games

Platforms: Android, Xbox One, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, PS 4, Linux, Xbox 360, Mac, iOS, PS Vita, Windows Phone, PC, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Release Date: May 16, 2011

Terraria is one of the unique games that release every now and then. The game is a 2D platform falling into the sandbox category. The world is randomly generated for each playthrough of the game, which means you won’t be able to visit the same location multiple times. As a result, there is no linear story and the only objective is to kill all the bosses scattered around the map, although how and when depends on you. Likewise, there is a wide selection of weapons, tools, armour and building materials that will help you find your own path.

#19 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Developer: BioWare Edmonton

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360

Release Date: November 18, 2014

Dragon Age: Inquisition is a fantasy RPG developed by the BioWare studio. The game’s set in in the world of Thedas, 10 years after the finale of the previous title. As a result, the player’s mission is to discover the identity of the person responsible for creating the demonic invasion. The gameplay focuses on group combat where every companion has its own unique abilities. Furthermore, you’ll be able to fully customize your characters which will help you conquer the enemies.

#18 Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Developer: Monolith Productions

Publisher: WB Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Linux, Mac, PS3

Release Date: September 30, 2014

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor is a TPP action fantasy game set in the universe of The Lord Of The Rings. The game tells the story of Talion who got killed, but an ancient spirit gave him the power to resurrect. As the story goes on, he finds out even more about the spirits and the history of the Lord Of The Ring. The gameplay plays with the idea that every decision has consequences, as every move you make, will have an impact later. Furthermore, fighting enemies is complex and requires you to study your opponents before the battle. Accordingly, your rivals will be able to develop tactics against you, so be careful.

#17 Subnautica

Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment, Gearbox Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, PS5, SteamVR, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: January 23, 2018

Subnautica is an FPP sandbox that takes place underwater. The world features various sea creatures and uninhabited areas for you to explore. As a player, take a role of a captain of an underwater ship and are required to explore the depts. As a result, you’ll need to fight the monsters and collect the resources required for you to upgrade your building and ships to help with further exploration. Furthermore, you’ll be able to travel freely around the world and make the experience your own.

#16 Batman: Arkham Knight

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One

Release Date: January 23, 2015

Batman: Arkham Knight is yet another game about the titular superhero. The game is a TPP action title with RPG elements. The story features previous Batman enemies, as well as the new one called Knight of Arkham. You’ll be able explore the fictional place called Gotham City and find its deepest secrets. Furthermore, the gameplay features advanced melee combat with an advanced progression system. Let’s not forget about the batmobile, which is a great way to get around the city next to the gliding and using various available gadgets.

#15 Saints Row IV

Developer: Volition, High Voltage Software

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3

Release Date: August 19, 2013

Saints Row IV is a TPP action game that takes place after the ending of the previous title. An alien named Zinyak wants to invade the earth and traps the leader of the Saints in a computer simulation. As a player, you’ll be able to explore the city called Steelport and visit various locations resembling American culture from the 50s. The gameplay features mechanics found in the previous titles with the addition of superpowers. As a result, you’ll gain inhuman strength, and sprinting and jumping capabilities that will make you feel like a superhero.

#14 Dying Light Series

Developer: Techland, Techland Publishing

Publisher: Spike ChunSoft, Techland Publishing

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: NA

Dying Light is an open-world survival horror game set in post-apocalyptic cities. Most humans have been infected by the mysterious virus that turns them into zombies. As a player, you’ll need to fight for survival against not only the infected but the other people too. To make the encounters easier you’ll be able to use various melee and ranged weapons as well as an advanced progression system. Furthermore, the gameplay features advanced parkour mechanics to help you get around the city quickly and effectively. In like fashion, you’ll need to find the best routes possible to help you get around the city quickly and without drawing zombies’ attention.

#13 Far Cry Series

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Release Date: NA

Far Cry is a well-established series of FPP action games. Each game tells its own story featuring charismatic and well-designed antagonists. You’ll be able to explore various locations as each game features it’s own unique world that is filled with objectives and other points of interest. Those side objectives will help you push the main story forward. Fight the enemies using a wide arsenal of weapons and skills and upgrade them along the way.

#12 Sleeping Dogs

Developer: Square Enix, United Front Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment, Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360

Release Date: August 13, 2012

Sleeping Dogs is an open-world sanbox game set in Hong Kong. The main protagonist is an undercover detective whose mission is to infiltrate a dangerous criminal organization called Sun On Yee. In order to gain their trust, you’ll be completing various gangster missions, while simultaneously staying in contact with the police. The map is divided into several districts, each with its individual characteristics. You’ll take part in advanced melee fights, shootings and vehicle pursuits, which are inseparable features of the genre.

#11 Just Cause Series

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Publisher: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360

Release Date: NA

Just Case tells the story of Rico Rodrigez – a CIA superagent whose mission is to infiltrate the island and gain valuable pieces of information. Each game takes you on a truly unique tropical island filled with many interesting things. During your playthrough, you’ll able to explore the world using vehicles as well as your wingsuit. In addition to story missions, you’ll be able to complete various challenges and destroy everything standing in your way, thanks to the weapons and gadgets obtained during gameplay.

#10 Watch Dogs: Legion

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Release Date: October 29, 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion takes place in a futuristic vision of London, where technology took over the world. The city suffered from a bomb attack and the DedSec organization, which you are a part of, has been framed as responsible. The gameplay highly emphasizes hacking considering that almost everything is connected to the global network and can be breached using appropriate equipment. In addition, there are also various weapons that will help you fight the enemies and the vehicles to let you travel greater distances, therefore letting you explore more of the map.

#9 Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Publisher: Deep Silver, Warhorse Studios

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: February 13, 2018

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an RPG set in the Middle Ages. You take a role of a young blacksmith who later becomes a medieval soldier fighting for his king. The map is located in Central Europe and provides us with stunning visuals as well as a realistic representation of the region. As a result, it offers a lot of freedom and the possibility for extensive exploration. In a similar manner, the gameplay is focused on realism, featuring character customization, basic human needs and complex damage model. In summary, grab your sword and fight those who stand in your way.

#8 Outer Wilds

Developer: Mobius Digital

Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: May 28, 2019

Outer Wilds is an FPP adventure game featuring a unique time concept. You’ll get to explore and travel between planets in the solar system. To do that, you’ll use your spaceship as well as travel on foot to move around the surface. Each planet in the system has its own features and mysteries that you’ll be able to solve during your visit. Remember that each time you visit a planet, it might look completely different due to previously mentioned time variations between planets.

#7 Yakuza Series

Developer: Sega, Ryū Ga Gotoku Studios

Publisher: Sega

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, Xbox One

Release Date: NA

Yakuza Series takes you on a journey in metropolitan Japan. Each game tells a story of Tokyo’s underworld gang members and their desire to rule the streets. The games feature well-designed cities containing a lot of details, as well as complex combat systems. Furthermore, the gameplay focuses on doing a variety of missions for the gang and other people found in the world. As a result, you’ll experience a perfectly balanced action game containing exploration, shootouts and an engaging story.

#6 Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

Publisher: Deep Silver

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia

Release Date: February 15, 2019

Metro Exodus is a post-apocalyptic first-person shooter set in the universe created by Dmitry Glukhovsky’s books. After the nuclear war, people had to learn to live underground with only some of them brave enough to face a new reality. Compared to the previous titles, this one focuses more on the outside of the metro and lets us explore the world freely. You’ll be able to encounter various mutated animals and fight for valuable resources, which are a necessity for surviving in this harsh and unforgiving world.

#5 The Outer Worlds

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Publisher: Private Division

Platforms: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Release Date: October 25, 2019

The Outer Worlds is an action RPG set in a retro-futuristic universe. You are a spacecraft crewmember who ended up on Halcyon, the Earth’s colony. During his stay, he discovers that the fate of the planet lies in his hands and will depend on his further actions. At the same time, you’ll be able to explore many planets, each with its own unique features and quests. The gameplay consists of character customisation, an extensive progression system, gunplay and looting, however, the story also plays a big role in the final experience.

#4 No Man’s Sky

Developer: Hello Games

Publisher: 505 Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Hello Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS VR, PS VR2, Steam VR, Oculus Rift

Release Date: August 9, 2016

No Man’s Sky is a game that combines an action-adventure genre with the elements of survival. The game features a massive procedurally generated open world with over eighteen trillion celestial bodies. As a result, all the planets are explorable and consist of various fauna and flora. The main goal of the game is reaching the centre of the universe, but you’ll quickly learn that there is a lot more to do in addition to the main objective. Furthermore, you can sell and trade collected resources to upgrade your gear, as well as, personal spaceships.

#3 Halo Infinite

Developer: 343 Industries

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: November 15, 2021

Halo Infinite is the newest addition to the very popular series of first-person shooters. The game takes place after the events of the previous title and lets you take control of the legendary Master Chief. You’ll need to fight against an army that invaded his planet. You’ll be able to take part in various missions and epic battles in the Zeta Halo region. Equally important is the equipment which involves various futuristic guns, vehicles and other gadgets. In addition to the single-player campaign, the game also features a fully-fledged multiplayer mode.

#2 Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Release Date: November 9, 2021

Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game from a well-established game series. This time, The Horizon Festival takes us on a journey to Mexico, which has been the most versatile location yet. The map features canyons, vulcanos, cities, forests and other landmarks characteristic of the region. You’ll be able to choose from a large selection of cars and take part in versatile events scattered around the map. As for the handling model, it sets in the middle, being realistic enough to content veterans of racing games and easy enough for casual players.

#1 Marvel’s Spider-Man

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS4

Release Date: September 7, 2018

Marvel’s Spider-Man is an open-world adventure game where you take the role of the titular hero. The story featured in the game is completely new even though it features some familiar faces along the way, such as Peter Parker. The game takes place in a highly detailed representation of New York, where you can move freely using your spider abilities. Furthermore, the gameplay features an advanced combat system that utilises surrounding objects. Accordingly, you can use your spider webs to float above the streets and climb the building, which will help you to get around the city effectively and efficiently.