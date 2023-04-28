Genshin Impact: How to Build Nahida

Like the other Archons in Genshin Impact, Nahida is a versatile character. She works best when creating Dendro reactions, like Hyperbloom.

Finally, an Archon that isn’t a Polearm character! Genshin Impact Version 3.2 introduced Lesser Lord Kusanali to the game as its first and only Catalyst Archon. Considering Nahida is the Archon of Wisdom, it makes sense that her weapon is a book.

After one of the shorter periods between a debut and a rerun, Nahida returns to the 3.6 banner alongside Nilou. Now that we have more Dendro characters available, a Nahida/Nilou power team is entirely possible! But, like the other Archons, Nahida can easily be used in all team positions. However, she does best with Hydro, Electro, and Pyro characters.

Best Position – Sub-DPS/Support

Make no mistake, Nahida can be used as a Main DPS. But she performs better in the Sub-DPS or Support role. This is mostly because she provides some great Elemental Mastery buffs and off-field damage, but has a relatively low base HP – meaning she’s easier to knock out on the field. However, if you have a good Healer or Shield Support, you can try Nahida out in a Main DPS role.

Nahida’s Sub-DPS and Support builds are the same and will be the focus of this guide. Both of her Passive Talents rely on boosting Nahida’s Elemental Mastery stat to 1,000 points because they provide buffs based on the EM stat. However, once you hit 1,000 EM points, start focusing on the CRIT stats.

Best Weapons

5-Star – A Thousand Floating Dreams

Until we know what Jadefall’s Splendor does, A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida’s best weapon. It increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery and provides buffs based on the other party members’ Elemental Type. If any party members have the same Elemental Type as the wielder, the wielder gains additional EM points. If not, the wielder gains an Elemental DMG Bonus instead. Each buff can stack up to 3 times. Regardless of Elemental Type, all nearby party members will also gain additional EM points.

Kagura’s Verity is worth noting because of its Elemental Skill buff. If you’re using Nahida as a Main DPS, the weapon’s CRIT DMG stat will be useful.

4-Star – Sacrificial Fragments

Like the rest of the Sacrificial series, Sacrificial Fragments has a chance to end an Elemental Skill’s CD. It also increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery. If you’re relying on Nahida’s Skill for damage, this will let you occasionally use the Skill consecutively.

If you’re looking for more Elemental damage, Mappa Mare grants an Elemental DMG Bonus for triggering an Elemental Reaction. This buff can stack up to two times. Mappa Mare also increases the wielder’s Elemental Mastery.

The Solar Pearl increases all combat Talent DMG by a percentage and increases the wielder’s CRIT Rate.

3-Star – Magic Guide

Magic Guide is the best 3-Star Weapon for Nahida since it’s the only one that boosts Elemental Mastery. You’ll most likely have this one sitting around in your bag too. Since EM is so important to Nahida, you’ll actually see better results from a fully leveled-up R5 Magic Guide than a R1 Sacrificial Fragments.

Best Artifacts

Prioritize Elemental Mastery as your Artifacts’ Main Stat due to how much you want to increase it. Again, once you hit 1,000 EM points, then start looking at Dendro DMG Bonus or the CRIT stats.

Your Artifact Substats should be Elemental Mastery, CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and Energy Recharge. Look for around 110% Total Energy Recharge to keep Nahida’s Elemental Burst charged – her Burst is where all of the buffs come from.

4PC Deepwood Memories

Generally, Deepwood Memories will be best for Nahida. However, if you’re planning on having more than one Dendro character on your team, Gilded Dreams will help Nahida reach 1,000 Elemental Mastery more easily than using Deepwood. Use Deepwood if you’re not using another Dendro character.

At 2 pieces, Deepwood increases Dendro DMG by 15%. At 4 pieces, after Elemental Skills or Bursts hit enemies, their Dendro RES will decrease by 30% for 8 seconds. This can be triggered even if the equipping character is not on the field. So if any team member successfully damages an enemy with their Skill or Burst, Deepwood will activate.

4PC Gilded Dreams

At 2 pieces, Gilded Dreams increases Elemental Mastery by 80 points. At 4 pieces, within 8 seconds of any party member triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character with Gilded will gain buffs based on the Elemental Types of the other party members. For any member of the same type as the wielder, the wielder’s ATK increases by 14%. For every member with a different Elemental Type, the wielder gains 50 Elemental Mastery points. Each buff counts up to 3 characters and can be triggered even if the wielder is not on the field.

If you’ve already hit the 1,000 Elemental Mastery points without the Gilded 4PC buff, then consider using mostly Dendro characters. Once Baizhu drops, we’ll have a viable Mono Dendro team option.

2PC Wanderer’s Troupe + 2PC Gilded Dreams

If you’re having trouble getting Deepwood and Gilded pieces, just use 2 pieces of Wanderer’s Troupe with 2 pieces of Gilded Dreams. This will increase Nahida’s Elemental Mastery by 160 points.

Best Teams

Consider which characters you have and what reactions you want to create. She really does work well for any Dendro reaction – the choice really comes down to whether you want on-field or off-field damage. If you don’t have good Hydro, Electro, or Pyro Main DPS characters, then Nahida may work best in the Main DPS role – and the same goes for the Sub-DPS role.

Ultimately, you need to create a balance between your Elements. You will most likely double up on an Element.

Main DPS Hyperbloom Yelan

Raiden Shogun

Sangonomiya Kokomi Xingqiu

Kuki Shinobu

Yaoyao Main DPS Quicken Yae Miko

Fischl

Kaedehara Kazuha Dori

Kujou Sara

Sucrose Main DPS Burgeon Yelan

Thoma

Sangonomiya Kokomi Xingqiu

Xiangling

Bennett Sub-DPS Hyperbloom Tartaglia

Raiden Shogun

Zhongli Xingqiu

Dori

Noelle Sub-DPS Quicken Cyno

Yae Miko

Venti Razor

Fischl

Faruzan Sub-DPS Burgeon Hu Tao

Kamisato Ayato

Mona Yanfei

Candace

Barbara

If you have both Nahida and Nilou, then things change. With Nilou, Nahida needs to be your Main DPS. She can constantly apply Dendro without any help, so the rest of your slots should go to Hydro characters – this also helps you take advantage of Nilou’s abilities. Once Baizhu comes out, he can sub in for the Healer role if you don’t want to use Barbara.