Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Releases In Two Weeks!

To some, a few weeks can feel like an eternity. That goes double for those waiting for something to happen, yet time doesn’t “move fast enough” for them to experience/enjoy it as they want. For many Nintendo gamers, that “eternal wait” applies to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The game was first announced back in 2019, and then an equally long wait occurred before it was detailed further by Nintendo. Many delays happened, leaving some wondering if it would come out on the Nintendo Switch. But now, the days are finally winding down to an acceptable number.

We say that because, as of today, the game is a mere two weeks away from release. That’s manageable. Or, to some, it will be manageable. To others, it will still be a long two weeks of waiting. But at the very least, it’s not two years, or two months, etc. Context is key for things like this.

The other good news is that this week there were big content revelations for the game via previews. All of them seemed to adore the game, which helped relieve many gamers’ fears about the title. For example, some initially felt that the game would be nothing more than a version of DLC for the previous title. However, the previews confirmed that there is so much new content, and ways to do things, that it is a true sequel.

Another fear that many had was that there might not be any dungeons in the game. The previous title had the four Divine Beasts dungeons, which were a key focus for the title. But Nintendo hadn’t revealed anything about dungeons in past talks and trailers. However, those that played the game in the preview session did find dungeons, with Nintendo even telling them not to go into them for one reason or another.

With the two-week mark now here, you can expect many things to happen to further build the hype. The reviews of the game likely will drop within the next week or so, and gamers will be curious about how they turn out. You might also start seeing some leaks for the game, so be careful about what you look at online if you want a spoiler-free experience.

No matter what happens next, The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will be a game that many will want to play when it arrives on May 12th.