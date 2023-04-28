More PlayStation Exclusives Have Been Confirmed For PC

Sony is gearing up to release more of their PlayStation exclusives to the PC platform. This news comes in the form of an earnings report from Sony. Unfortunately, don’t get too excited as we still don’t have any idea just yet on what games are coming. Instead, the company only noted that they are working to ensure that more of their video games are heading to the PC platform in the future. Likewise, they noted that they are working to bring out the anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man.

We know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in the works, and that was directly mentioned as an upcoming major title coming out this fiscal year. That comment was followed by the announcement of creating new IP, rolling out catalog titles for the PC, and strengthening live game service development. So while they have a plan in place for what is currently in the works, we’ll likely have to wait a bit longer before Sony is to reveal just what other games will be coming into the PC platform.

We are also planning to release a major title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, this fiscal year,

and we aim to continue creating new IP, rolling out catalog titles for PC and

strengthening live game service development. Earnings Report

Furthermore, Sony can breathe a slight relief as this earnings report also comes after finding that the CMA has blocked Microsoft’s acquisition deal for Activision Blizzard. Although that relief might be short-lived, as we know, Microsoft is aiming to appeal. So the future of Activision Blizzard is still very much up in the air right now.

You can read the full earnings report right here. However, we’ll have to wait for Sony to announce their next big PC port release. A PlayStation Showcase event is expected to come soon before Summer Games Fest in June. That could be an event where we’ll get the news of the next exclusive port.

Additionally, we could look at the current exclusives on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that have yet to make their way to PC. Some of the games that could potentially be up for a PC port are Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima, along with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Likewise, this is far from the only announcement fans might be anticipating during the PlayStation Showcase. For instance, there is plenty of expectation that a new PlayStation 5 model will be coming. Rumor has it that this new model will provide a means of a detachable disc drive, but official details have yet to make their way out to the public quite yet.