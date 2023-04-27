Genshin Impact: Nahida Talent Guide

Like her fellow Archons in Genshin Impact, Nahida is a powerful, versatile character. Make sure you know what her Talents do in combat.

As the fourth Archon introduced in Genshin Impact, Nahida took the title of the Dendro Archon after the departure of Greater Lord Rukkhadevata. Currently, Nahida is the only Archon who did not personally witness the fall of Khaenri’ah. However, she is now the second Archon who was not one of the original Seven.

But like the previous Archons, Nahida is an absolute unit. As a Catalyst wielder, Nahida only deals Dendro DMG. This makes her a prime candidate for a Sub-DPS or Support position. If you go this route, you want to prioritize Nahida’s Elemental Skill first and leave her Normal Attack for last.

Combat Talents

Akara – Normal Attack

Nahida can perform up to 4 consecutive attacks, with each attack inflicting Dendro DMG. Both her Charged and Plunging Attack inflict AoE Dendro DMG, with the former consuming a certain amount of Stamina.

All Schemes to Know – Elemental Skill

This is where things start to get complicated. Using Nahida’s Elemental Skill deals AoE Dendro DMG and marks up to 8 enemies with the Seed of Skandha. There is a difference in the Skill’s effect depending on if you press or hold it.

Pressing her Skill allows Nahida to deal AoE Dendro DMG and mark up to 8 enemies with the Seed of Skandha. Holding her Skill allows Nahida to enter Aiming Mode for up to 5 seconds. This allows you to select a limited number of enemies within a limited AoE. While in Aiming Mode, Nahida’s resistance to interruption increases. Once released, the Skill deals Dendro DMG to the enemies within the AoE and marks up to 8 enemies with the Seed of Skandha.

Any opponents marked with the Seed of Skandha will be linked to each other up to a certain distance. After you trigger Elemental Reactions to marked enemies, or they take damage from Dendro Cores, Nahida will unleash Tri-Karma Purification on the all marked enemies. This deals Dendro DMG based on her ATK and Elemental Mastery. Tri-Karma Purification appears to have a one second internal cool down, so you should be able to trigger it once every second.

Illusory Heart – Elemental Burst

Nahida unleashes the Shrine of Maya field, which gains effects based on the members of your party. Pyro, Electro, and Hydro party members will add an effect to the Shrine of Maya. If you have at least 2 party members of the same Elemental Type, the effect for that type will increase. You’ll need to decide if you want all three effects for the Shrine of Maya or if you want to focus on one over the other.

With at least one Pyro character, while Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, her Tri-Karma Purification DMG increases.

With at least one Electro character, while Nahida remains within the Shrine of Maya, the interval between each Tri-Karma Purification attack decreases. Basically, the Tri-Karma Purification attack won’t be limited to once every second.

With at least one Hydro character, the Shrine of Maya’s duration increases. The Shrine of Maya already has a decent duration of 15 seconds, but you can extend it up to an additional 5 seconds with 2 Hydro characters (and with this Talent at Level 1).

There are plenty of combinations to try out here, but remember who you have to other possible team members. If you have Nilou, your party will probably look very different from someone without her.

Passive Talents

Compassion Illuminated – 1st Ascension

When using Nahida’s Elemental Burst, the Shrine of Maya will increase the Elemental Mastery of active character within the field by 25% of the EM of the party member with the highest EM stat. This goes up to an additional 250 Elemental Mastery points.

Since Elemental Mastery is her Ascension stat, Nahida will most likely be the character with the highest EM stat on your team. To get the full buff out of this Talent, Nahida will need 1,000 EM points.

Tying into the previous Passive Talent, each point of Nahida’s Elemental Master beyond 200 will add 0.1% Bonus DMG and 0.03% CRIT Rate to Tri-Karma Purification. You can gain up to 80% Bonus DMG and 24% CRIT Rate through this Talent.

In order for this Talent to kick in, Nahida needs over 200 Elemental Mastery points. To get to the maximums, Nahida needs an additional 800 points, bringing her total up to 1,000 Elemental Mastery points. Ah, I see what they did there…

On All Things Meditated – Utility Passive

Nahida can use her Elemental Skill, All Schemes to Know, to interact with some harvestable items within a fixed AoE. No other character has a similar ability, this is completely special to Nahida.

Interestingly enough, you can use this on Sumeru NPCs. Not only will the NPCs be marked, but you may find some special dialogue. Otherwise, you should be able to harvest up to 5 items at a time using the hold version of Nahida’s Skill.

Combat Talent Materials