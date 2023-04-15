Genshin Impact: Shenhe Talent Guide

Shenhe was designed to be a Cryo Support, specializing in boosting ATK and Cryo DMG. Make sure to prioritize her Talents accordingly.

Shenhe is a 5-Star Cryo Polearm character and she should be used as a Cryo Support. Unlike other Supports that typically provide healing or Shields, Shenhe primarily buffs her teammates while applying Cryo off the field. To really capitalize on her strengths, you need to run a Main Cryo DPS with her, then potentially add a Healer or Shield Support.

Because of the Icy Quill effect, prioritize leveling up Shenhe’s Elemental Skill first. Icy Quill activates whenever you use the Skill and provides the most buffs out of all of Shenhe’s Combat Talents. Next, level up her Elemental Burst Talent for the Cryo DMG buff.

Combat Talents

Normal Attack – Dawnstar Piercer

Shenhe can perform up to 5 consecutive attacks. Aside from the usual button-mashing, you won’t rely on her Normal Attacks that much, if at all.

Elemental Skill – Spring Spirit Summoning

When activated, Shenhe’s teammates gain the Icy Quill effect. She will also inflict Cryo DMG, though in different ways depending on if you press or hold the Skill.

If you press the Skill, Shenhe will rush forward and deal Cryo DMG to enemies along her path. If you hold the Skill, the Talisman Spirit deals AoE Cryo DMG.

You want to focus on the Icy Quill. Once activated, when Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts deal Cryo DMG to enemies, that DMG increases based on Shenhe’s current ATK. This effect ends either once its duration ends or after being triggered a certain number of times, whichever occurs first. When one Cryo DMG attack hits multiple enemies, the effect will be triggered based on the number of enemies hit. The number of times the effect is triggered is calculated independently for each party member with the Icy Quill.

Finally, pressing and holding the Skill button also affects Icy Quill: holding the Skill will make Icy Quill last longer than pressing the Skill. Pressing the Skill grants a 10 second duration and 5 triggers. Holding the Skill grants a 15 second duration and 7 triggers.

Breaking this down, the Icy Quill can be triggered a certain number of times before it ends: 5 times if you press the Skill, 7 times if you hold the Skill. Every Cryo attack contributes to that counter. You can either hit the trigger quota or let the Skill run out the clock. Keep in mind that the effect triggers for Cryo attacks only, nothing else.

Elemental Burst – Divine Maiden’s Deliverance

Shenhe unleashes the power of the Talisman Spirit, allowing it to deal AoE Cryo DMG. After that initial attack, the Talisman Spirit creates a field that decreases the Cryo RES and Physical RES of enemies within it. It also deals periodic Cryo DMG to enemies within the field.

Shenhe does not need to be on the field for the Talisman Spirit to remain in effect – essentially, swapping Shenhe out after using her Burst won’t end the Talisman Spirit’s field. So this can be used for off-field Cryo DMG. Additionally, you should swap to a Main Cryo DPS after using Shenhe’s Burst in order to take full advantage of the decreased Cryo and Physical RES – perfect for either Ganyu or Ayaka.

Passive Talents

1st Ascension – Deific Embrace

This is what makes Shenhe a great Cryo Support. An active character within Shenhe’s Elemental Burst field gains a 15% Cryo DMG Bonus. You should have at least one other Cryo character on your team to take advantage of this. Fortunately, Ganyu and Ayaka are both amazing Main DPS Cryo characters, so either will work. Ganyu may be a better option if only for the double Cryo DMG buffs through her and Shenhe’s Bursts.

4th Ascension – Spirit Communion Seal

After using her Elemental Skill, Shenhe grants DMG buffs depending on how you activate the Skill. If you Press the Skill, Shenhe grants all nearby party members a 15% DMG buff for Elemental Skills and Bursts for 10 seconds. If you Hold the Skill, Shenhe grants all nearby party members a 15% DMG buff for all Normal Attacks for 15 seconds.

Utility Passive – Precise Comings and Goings

When dispatched on a 20-hour long Liyue Expedition, Shenhe receives 25% more rewards. This Expedition boost is still a relatively new Utility Passive and it’s so much better than the other one. Very few players would choose a faster expedition over more rewards, especially with the 20hr Expeditions. Right now, only Shenhe and Yelan have the Liyue version of this Utility Passive.

Combat Talent Materials by Level

Remember, if you want to Triple Crown a character, multiply all Talent Materials by three. Each Combat Talent has its own Level-Up system.