Genshin Impact: How to Ascend Shenhe

Find out what you need to get Shenhe to Level 90 and where to find all her Ascension Materials.

Shenhe joins Kamisato Ayaka on the second limited banner for Genshin Impact Version 3.5. Introduced a little over a year ago, Shenhe made her debut alongside Yun Jin. Raised by Cloud Retainer, Shenhe faces different social challenges than Ganyu. Instead of being an adeptus raised among mortals, she’s a mortal raised among the adepti.

Which means she can be unintentionally hilarious due to her lack of socialization.

Her entire story quest is an absolute joy, so definitely play it if you haven’t already! But if you get Shenhe before you complete that quest, make sure you have what she needs.

Regional Specialty – Qingxin

Thankfully, it is so much easier to farm the Qingxin than it was before. Qingxin grows on the mountaintops and cliffs of Liyue, basically anywhere in Liyue that can be considered desolate and remote. They are easiest to find in Huaguang Stone Forest since all you really need to do is climb until you can’t anymore. Guyun Stone Forest is also a good place to look, especially if you need any Ores.

Qinglian at the Stone Gate will give you 3 Qingxin the first time you follow the correct dialogue path.

Currently, 2 shops sell Qingxin: Herbalist Gui in Bubu Pharmacy and Babak in Port Ormos. Herbalist Gui has 10 Qingxin, with each costing 600 Mora – or 6,000 Mora for all 10. Babak has 5 Qingxin, with each costing 1,000 Mora – or 5,000 Mora for all 5. Both shops restock every 3 days.

Qingxin can also be grown in the Serenitea Pot. If you have the Seed Dispensary gadget, make sure to equip it before you collect Qingxin – this will allow you to get the item and the seed. Qingxin seeds can be planted on the Luxuriant Glebe plot and harvested after about 3 days (specifically, after 2 days and 22 hours). You can plant up to 8 Qingxin at once.

Common Enemy Drop – Nectar Series

Maybe it’s an adepti thing, but Shenhe and Ganyu use almost all of the same materials.

Shenhe uses the Nectar common drops, which only come from Whopperflowers. They can be found all over Teyvat, either just hanging around or by plucking a Sweet Flower or Mint with the “…” prompt.

Sumeru basically encourages you to pick the sussy flowers. If you reveal and defeat certain Whopperflowers in the region, you’ll be rewarded with a Chest.

Normal Boss Drop – Dragonheir’s False Fin

The Coral Defenders drop the Dragonheir’s False Fin. They can be found in Dainichi Mikoshi, Enkanomiya. So you do have to have Enkanomiya unlocked, which happens after you complete the Inazuma Archon Quest Ritou Escape Plan.

You then need to complete The Still Water’s Flow World Quest, then start the From Dusk to Dawn quest series. So if you haven’t fully unlocked Inazuma yet, you’re in for a lot of story content.

Gem Series – Shivada Jade

The Coral Defenders drop both Shivada Jade and Vajrada Amethyst, so you may need to fight another boss to get the right gems. The Cryo Regisvine and the Cryo Hypostasis bosses are guaranteed to drop Shivada Jade.

Materials by Ascension Level