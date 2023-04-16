Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best FJX Imperium (Intervention) Class

A new season means new weapons are available to unlock and level up. The FJX Imperium has joined the sniper rifle category and veteran Call of Duty fans may recognize the weapon. If you want to take the FJX Imperium into your next Warzone 2 match, we have the best class for Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.

The FJX Imperium is the fan favorite Intervention sniper rifle from Modern Warfare 2 (2009.) You can unlock the weapon for free on the Season 03 battle pass by using your battle pass tokens to work through the various sectors until you reach the gun.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 FJX Imperium (Intervention) class

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: Fahrenheit 29″

Fahrenheit 29″ Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Bolt: FJX Blast

FJX Blast Ammunition: .408 Explosive

This class focuses on improving damage and maximizing damage range, transforming the gun into a serious threat at long distance. First up, the Nilsound 90 offers sound suppression to keep your shots hidden from enemy detection. In addition, you’ll receive greater bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil control. Equipping the Fahrenheit 29″ barrel continues to increase damage range and bullet velocity, key features when you’re picking off enemies at range.

Next, the VLK LZR 7MW improves aim down sight and sprint to fire speeds, while enhancing aiming stability. For superior speed and mobility, the FJX Blast boosts rechambering speed, resulting in faster follow-up shots. Last but certainly not least, the .408 Explosive ammunition is explosive on impact, allowing you to deal a devastating amount of damage to enemies and vehicles.

As an FJX Imperium class is best suited to earning longshots in Warzone 2, you should pair it with a gun for close-quarter battles to achieve a versatile loadout. Your favorite submachine gun, shotgun, or even a pistol are viable options.