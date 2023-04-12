Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is now underway and is gearing up to be one of the biggest content drops for the two titles so far with an all-new event, gameplay changes, and content being added. Among this brand-new content, there is a set of new weapons added to the game’s expansive arsenal. One of these new pieces of content is a weapon known as the Cronen Squall. This all-new Battle Rifle is a great addition to any loadout in either multiplayer or Battle Royale. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the new Cronen Squall Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The Cronen Squall In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The new weapons that have been added in post-launch updates have seen a variety of ways to be unlocked. So far, weapons like the M13B and Chimera have been able to be obtained by finding them in DMZ or by completing certain challenges in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer while the Victus XMR was part of the previous season’s Battle Pass. Luckily, none of them have required being bought with real-world money, but players can get the weapon immediately by purchasing any shop Bundle that has the weapon in said Bundle.

When it comes to the new Cronen Squall Battle Rifle, you will find them as part of the game’s Battle Pass. Make your way through the Season 3 Battle Pass until you reach Sector C11 to find the new sniper as this Sector’s HVT item. Just as with every other tier in the Battle Pass, players will first need to unlock the four other items in a Sector before the HVT item is available to be unlocked, so make your way through the rest of the tier and you will get the Cronen Squall. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players that don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. Once the weapon is unlocked, you will be able to add the Battle Rifle to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale.

