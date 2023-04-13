Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to get the Tempered Plate Carrier | Season 03

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 03 has arrived and dropped a range of brand new content into the battle royale. There are two new weapons, a Trophy Hunt in-game event, and much more to get stuck into. There’s even more on the way in the mid-season update such as the highly anticipated Ranked Play mode. Included in the Warzone 2 update at launch is the Tempered Plate Carrier and this guide has got all the details about what they do and where to find them.

The Tempered Plate Carrier is similar to the Tempered Perk in Warzone 1. When you pick up a Tempered Plate Carrier, your armor plates will be more efficient because it increases your armor to two and a half bars from the usual three-thirds. As a result, you’ll only need two armor plates rather than three to reach maximum health. In addition, only needing to equip two plates takes less time to get back to full armor, so you can get back in the action much faster.

Where to find the Tempered Plate Carrier in Warzone 2

You can find Tempered Plate Carriers in Strongholds and loot caches in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. As clearing out Strongholds rewards players with a strong set of loot, you’re more likely to earn a Tempered Plate Carrier by doing just that. If you’re lucky enough, you may come across a Tempered Plate Carrier while looting, but your chances of finding one laying around the map are lower than if you take on a Stronghold.

Now you know where Tempered Plate Carriers are in Warzone 2, you can increase your chances of finding one in your next match.