Obsidian Entertainment Has An Unannounced Game Project In The Works

There is no shortage of rumors flooding the internet for the video game industry. However, a new job posting gives us more evidence that Obsidian Entertainment has another project in the works. Currently, we already know that this studio is developing two RPGs that have yet to be given a release date. But a job listing indicates that another smaller project might be in the works that have yet to be unveiled to the public. Unfortunately, at the moment, there’s no way of knowing what this game could be, but here is what is circulating online.

Reports by Twitter user Idle Sloth shared a recent discovery within the job listings page for Obsidian Entertainment. Here, we are getting word that the studio is actively bringing contract employees to develop a United game project. Of course, this wouldn’t be for either of the two already unveiled projects that the studio is working on. If you don’t recall, Obsidian Entertainment is developing The Outer Worlds 2 and a brand new RPG title, Avowed. Both of those games use Unreal Engine 5.

(FYI) Obsidian Entertainment have a third game in development according to a job listing looking for Unity Gameplay Programmer



Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 are been developed in Unreal Engine 5



Obsidian Entertainment is also no stranger to using the Unity Engine for its game developments. While they have used Unreal Engine for some of their games, like The Outer Worlds and Grounded, Unity has had a lengthy history with the studio. The mix of Unity-developed games includes the likes of Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire, Tyranny, and Pentiment. So we could still get another RPG journey that’s a bit scaled back compared to the likes of Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.

At any rate, it might be a good little while before we get any official word about this game project. Instead, the focus might be first getting one of their two larger games out into the marketplace. As mentioned, neither Avowed nor The Outer Worlds 2 has a release date. Likewise, it’s been a little while before we received any new marketing materials for either game. However, that might change this June as Microsoft is holding a showcase stream that could highlight some of these anticipated upcoming exclusives. Of course, we already know that arguably the biggest Microsoft exclusive coming soon, Starfield, will have its own direct showcase event afterward. So if you’re interested in RPGs, that’s one event not to miss out on.