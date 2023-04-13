Pokemon Hisuian Snow Nominated For Webby Award

It seems like there’s always an “award season” going on in one form or another for one type of media or another. Whether it be music, TV, movies, video games, or something in between, there’s always something going on for various pieces of media to be appreciated. An excellent example of this is the upcoming Webby Awards, which is meant to celebrate the wonderful things the internet has crafted over the past year. The nominees have been released for their categories, and one of the more surprising nominations that were given out was for Pokemon Hisuian Snow in the Animation category.

For those who don’t recall, Pokemon Hisuian Snow was a three-part anime by the Studio Wit team. Studio Wit is easily one of the most respected animation studios in the business today. So that meant the miniseries would be quality, and this nomination proves that key people saw it as that.

The other thing to know about the miniseries is the setting. It wasn’t set within the “mainline” anime, but rather, it was set in the past during the time of Pokemon Legends Arceus. In the show, we met a young trainer named Alec, who desired to be a doctor and went to the Hisui region to get some special herbs. There, we see an intertwining story of past and present about him and a Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark.

Pokémon: Hisuian Snow has been nominated for @TheWebbyAwards in the Video – Animation category!



Thank you to all who joined Alec in his adventure through Hisui for making this possible. 🏔️❄️



Voting for the “People’s Voice” award is now open, Trainers: https://t.co/F0h36a3Mlz pic.twitter.com/w4NvMan2j1 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) April 12, 2023

While that may sound like a standard story with Pokemon, it was anything but. At that period in the region’s history, Pokemon and humans weren’t on the best of terms. They were hostile to one another, and Alec helped break down those barriers so that people and Pokemon could at least try to co-exist. As a result, many of the characters that we see in the miniseries showed up in Pokemon Legends Arceus, and it even gave a prologue of sorts to the events that happened there.

The miniseries, as a whole, was visually stunning, story-driven, and a lot of fun. We can’t say that they’ll definitively win the Webby Award, but it’s nice to know that they got nominated. If for no other reason than the mainline anime has deserved more recognition in terms of its visuals and storyline and isn’t always seen in an “award-winning light.” So if one of the spinoffs can help balance that out? That’s fine.

Plus, with Pokemon Horizons coming soon, this might give people even more reason to try it out.