Wii Sports Bowling Tournament Ends With Surprising Winner!

If we’re being honest, there are so many dark, depressing, and sad stories in the world today that it makes every “wholesome” or “fun” story we can get all the more important. Because even gamers need something to smile gleefully about without hesitation or reservation, so to help with that, let’s talk about Wii Sports. No, we don’t mean the “Sequel” of sorts that we got on Nintendo Switch last year. Instead, we’re talking about the original Wii title that is still popular to this day. We can prove it’s still popular because over in Franchise, they held a Wii Bowling Tournament, which ended in quite a wholesome way.

We say that because the winners of the Wii Sports tournament weren’t some young bucks with prodigy-like skills. Or some middle-aged adults who had been “honing their craft” ever since the game came out with the Wii. No, the winners of this tournament were Jeanine and Gilbert. Who were 96 and 85 respectively!

You think we’re joking about this, don’t you? But we’re not. In fact, if you look at the tweet below, you’ll see the moment when Jeanine secured their victory, and the crowd went nuts that they won.

96 year old Jeanine and 85 year old Gilbert won a Wii Bowling LAN in France this weekend



We need more of this pic.twitter.com/NPtauo3xmz — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 11, 2023

The tournament was hosted by Gamers Assembly, who run some pretty big LAN tournaments over in France, hence the crowd size you saw at the end. So for this elderly couple to come in and win was a pretty big deal. Plus, they weren’t playing “just for themselves.” They were repping the retirement home they belonged to!

That means said retirement home had a Nintendo Wii and that both Jeanine and Gilbert clearly played a lot of it if they were willing to go and enter a major gaming tournament. So we give them all the props in the world because they didn’t need to do that tournament, but they did it and won big because of it.

Tell us, wasn’t that a wholesome story? We feel it was because it was simple, fun, and had a nice story going into it.

If you’re looking for other wholesome stories featuring Nintendo, one or two might have caught your eye if you know where to look.

For example, the Library of Congress revealed they have inducted the original Super Mario Bros theme into their ranks. That was the first video game track to come into the Library of Congress! But hopefully, it’s not the last.

Hopefully, you will see some more wholesome stories soon to brighten your day.