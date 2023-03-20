Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Can you Tune Weapons in Ranked Play Season 02? Answered

The roll out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 02 Reloaded introduced a range of brand new content. There’s a new Raid, the debut of the Tempus Torrent marksman rifle, a fresh 6v6 map, and much more. If you’ve been grinding Ranked Play and you tune your weapons, you may have noticed that they feel a little different after the update went live in Modern Warfare 2.

Weapon tuning is a new mechanic to the Call of Duty franchise and it went live with the launch of Modern Warfare 2. When you’re making your classes, you can use this feature to make tweaks to each attachment to achieve the exact build you want and one that suits your playstyle. When you’re tuning an attachment, you can use the sliders on screen to make your desired changes. Its a good idea to try out your new build in the Firing Range, so you can make further adjustments if your class isn’t quite right.

Can you tune weapons in Modern Warfare 2 Season 02 Ranked Play?

The short answer is, no. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, weapon tuning was restricted across all weapons. Ranked Play is meant to replicate how professional players play the game and the pros don’t tune their weapons, so it was only a matter of time before this move was made. Its worth noting that the Kastov 762 was also restricted from the mode.

With weapon tuning now out of the picture in Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, you may have to check your classes if you used the mechanic before you head into your next match.

