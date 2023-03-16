Since the start of Season 2 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the Path of the Ronin Event has been active and seen players completing challenges that relate to the Seven Virtues of Bushido to unlock unique cosmetics and eventually even the new Crossbow weapon. With the Season 2 Reloaded mid-season update, a new set of challenges has been introduced that gives players the chance to get a new camo for each of their weapon classes and even a Mastery camo waiting at the end of the event. This guide will explain the brand-new Path of the Ronin Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Path Of The Ronin Event Camo Challenges Explained In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Where the previous Path of the Ronin Challenges saw players doing a series of varied and different challenges in either multiplayer or Warzone, this new set of challenges all fall under the same umbrella: eliminating your opponents. There are a total of 10 camo challenges, one for each weapon class. Each one tasks you with getting player eliminations in certain ways with a specific weapon class, whether it be just regular eliminations, headshots, or eliminations from behind. Upon completing the challenge for a weapon class, you will then unlock the Winds of Ash camo for that class once the challenge is complete.

Below is the full list of challenges for every weapon class:

Assault Rifles: Get 125 headshots

Battle Rifles: Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns: Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns: Get 75 headshots

Shotguns: Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles: Get 50 headshots

Handguns: Get 30 headshots

Melee: Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher: Get 40 kills

Completing all 10 Challenges will unlock the Bowing Blossoms camo and a golden charm for every weapon in the game.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 2 Reloaded linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

