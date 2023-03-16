Score Incredible PC Game Deals With Steam’s Spring Sale Event

The Valve company has held several significant sales events throughout the year on Steam. PC gamers who are looking to secure some excellent video game titles at some steep discounts are likely waiting for these events to roll around. Sales that go along with the season are featured annually on Steam, and starting today, players can jump onto Steam and see what deals are being offered for the Spring Sale Event. This sale event has just begun and will last for a week.

If you’re looking to get some great deals, then it’s well worth checking out what is currently being featured for sale on Steam. This event goes on starting today and will last until March 23, 2023. So you will have a week to look through what deals are being offered currently. Although, you will want to make sure that you don’t wait too long and miss out on the sale. These sales are typically behemoths, and there are bound to be a few games worth the pickup. You might even come across some games from your backlog at a pretty decent discount. We will, of course, highlight some of the games being offered on sale right now, but you’ll want to check out the official Steam store page for the entire breakdown of video games being featured.

Steam Spring Sale Highlights

Steam Deck 10% Off

Red Dead Redemption II $19.79

God of War $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $19.79

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $11.99

Kena Bridge of Spirits $19.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $16.49

Snowrunner $16.49

The Quarry $29.99

Nioh 2 $29.99

Metro Exodus $9.99

Ghostwire Tokyo $23.99

Detroit: Become Human $19.99

Valheim $13.99

NBA 2K23 $14.99

FIFA 23 $34.99

Battlefield 2042 $17.99

The Elder Scrolls Online $5.99

Gotham Knights $23.99

Again, this Steam Spring Sale event is going on right now and will last until March 23, 2023. There are quite a few games being offered, so hopefully, you’ll find a title or two that you were looking to pull the trigger on. But if not, you’ll typically find different sales and promotional offers on Steam. Otherwise, you might be forced into waiting for the next major Steam sale event this summer.