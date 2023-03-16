Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: HAL Easter Egg Room Location Part 1

There are a lot of secrets to be found in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe but perhaps the best are the two secret HAL Labs easter egg rooms. HAL Laboratories is the studio behind the Kirby series and each game pays homage to the team by having a secret room full of goodies for eagle-eyed players to find. Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe features two HAL Labs rooms, so if you’re looking for the second one, found in the game’s fifth world, make sure to check out this guide for it here.

Those looking for the first secret room should use the guide below to find its secret entrance.

How to Find the First HAL Labs Easter Egg

The first HAL Labs easter egg room is in level 1-4. Play through the first section of the level as normal until you get to the star door. Instead of walking through it, however, jump up the platforms to the right of it and stand on the ledge that has the two ovular pillars sticking out of it in the background. Once you touch that, you’ll have flipped an invisible switch.

Turn around and head to the left. You’ll find a section of the ground has been lowered so jump down and you’ll find a bush with a hidden door in it. Go through the door.

Inside the door, you’ll find a path with a decent amount of stars for you to collect leading to some star blocks that are laid out to spell “HAL” as well as some ability pedestals for copy abilities that are unavailable in the first world of the game. If you break the HAL sign, you’ll be rewarded with more red stars. Once you’re done in the room, exit through the door on the right side of the area and you’ll be taken directly to the second section of the level.