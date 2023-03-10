Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 7-1 Energy Sphere Locations

Level 7, Dangerous Dinner, is the final area of the game where players will be able to collect hidden Energy Spheres in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. The final 15 spheres are scattered across the three stages in Dangerous Dinner making sure that each level is packed with secrets to keep an eye out for.

Here’s where to find all five of the hidden Energy Spheres in level 7-1 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-5 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained |

Energy Sphere #1

The first Energy Sphere is found in the second section of the level where you’re running away from giant flaming boulders. As you run away from them, you’ll eventually come to a part where they’re falling directly downwards instead of rolling behind you. As you continue to outrun them, you’ll find a key in the middle of the path for you to grab. Pick it up and then continue making your way forward as the boulders try and smash you.

As the end of the path, you’ll see a locked door with the Energy Sphere behind it. With the key in hand, jump up to it and open the door. Grab the Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

Continue through the level as normal until you have a mini-boss fight against a Water Galboros. Once it’s been defeated take its power to get the Water copy ability. Head to the right and then grab the key that’s on top of some star blocks. Using the Water power to surf on a wave. Take the key across the river of lava in front of you and then use it to open the door in the path below you at the end of the lava section. Head through the door.

In the room, take the ladder down to the area where another key is. Use the water ability to turn the lava bricks on the right side of the room into stone, making an impromptu staircase. With a safe way to get up to the locked door, grab the key and then open it and grab the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Play through the level as usual until you get to the section where you’re avoiding giant eels that are coming out of the lava below you. Eventually, you’ll find a bomb block and some metal blocks that are exposed when an eel is submerged in the lava. Break the bomb block and an optional star door will be revealed. Enter it.

Inside the door, you’ll see that you need to race a key-holding enemy again. The twist this time, however, is that you need to make sure that the enemy makes it all the way to the end of the area. Hit the switches that keep him safe from the spikes in his path and then take him out once he’s free to get the key. Use the key on the locked door all the way to the right and grab the third Energy Sphere.

Energy Spheres #4 and #5

In the final section of the level, use the Snow Bowl power that you get from the snowman enemy that hops out of a star portal to roll your way through all of the enemies that are in your path. At the very end of the section, use the power to roll up a large volcano and get stuck inside of it. When you do, the volcano will break open and a star portal will open for you. Hop inside.

In the portal, you’ll once more be outrunning the cosmic wall and have to suck up giant stone blocks to get away from it. Once you make it to the star door at the end, go through it. Grab a power from the ability pedestals and then head to the right to fight another Sphere Doomer. After it’s been taken down, the final two Energy Spheres will be yours for the taking.