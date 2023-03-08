Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 6-2 Energy Sphere Locations

Egg Engines is the first of the final two worlds in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe that unlock after players find all of the broken pieces to the Lor, Magolor’s spaceship. There are five levels total in Egg Engines and roughly 20 hidden Energy Spheres to find scattered across the levels.

Here’s where to find all four Energy Spheres hidden in 6-2 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

To get the first Energy Sphere, play through the level as normal until you get to the end of the section where you need to dodge out of the way of drills that are falling from the ceiling. Before going through the star door at the end of the section, suck up one of the water drop enemies and gain the copy ability Water, then go through the door.

In the next area, dodge the moving blocks that smash downward until you come across a block that smashes up. Hop on top of it and ride it to the ceiling. Before you get crushed, use your up B ability to destroy the lava blocks on the ceiling. With the blocks destroyed, you’ll be able to jump up and grab the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

Continue through the level until you get to an area with a Stone ability pedestal that’s half submerged in water. Grab the power and then swim through the area, making sure not to get hit by any of the gears. Eventually, you’ll come to an area that has the second Energy Sphere in the center of four turning gears blocked off by two metal blocks above it. Swim around the room so that you’re above the area with the Energy Sphere and then jump into the small area with a health item that’s not underwater. While out of the water, use the rock power to sink down and destroy the blocks, getting you the Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Play through the level until you have a mini-boss fight with Dubior. After defeating the boss, suck it up and get the copy ability Spark. Continue forward until you go through a door that leads you into a small box with a switch on the ground. As soon as you step on the switch, the box will quickly move to the left and you’ll see three bomb blocks that zip by above you. Use up B to shock all three blocks (they come very fast so make sure to be ready for them) and after you get out of the small room, you’ll find the third Energy Sphere near the ceiling of the area.

Energy Sphere #4

Immediately after getting the third Energy Sphere, you’ll find yourself in an area with a lever hanging from the ceiling. Jump to pull it down and a star key will appear. Grab the key and then carefully jump to the right using the smashing platforms to proceed with the key. At the end of the area, you’ll find a locked door with the final Energy Sphere behind it. Use the key to unlock the door and grab the sphere.