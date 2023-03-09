Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 6-4 Energy Sphere Locations

There are 120 hidden Energy Spheres to find in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. While that might sound like a potentially tedious task for those who aren’t interested in shooting for 100 percent completion, there are some great incentives in place to get players to pick up as many Energy Spheres as they can. As they find them, more side content will be unlocked on the Lor, Magolor’s spaceship, so it’s worth finding them to play the challenge rooms and mini-games that unlock.

Here’s where to find all five hidden Energy Spheres in level 6-4 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

Energy Sphere #1

Play through the level as normal until you get to the section where you’re in the dark, navigating through tight corridors with the light of a candle. As you progress, you’ll eventually get the choice between two paths: up and down. Jump up and grab the Hammer copy ability from the ability pedestal and then take the path leading down.

As you make your way downward, you’ll have another choice, this time between going left and right. Head to the right and you’ll find some blocks that can be broken with your hammer. Destroy them and then grab the Energy Sphere hidden inside of them.

Energy Sphere #2

When you get to the end of the section in the dark, the same one where you got the first Energy Sphere, don’t go through the star door at the end. Instead, continue to the left and you’ll find some stone blocks that you can break. Push through them and hop in the water that they’re blocking off and follow it around to a second, secret door. Go through the door and you’ll find yourself in a low, underwater path. Follow the path and you’ll encounter the second Energy Sphere in the midst of a handful of sea anemone enemies.

Energy Sphere #3

Play through the level until you fight Kibble Blade in a mini-boss fight. Once the fight is over, take its power to get the Cutter copy ability. Head to the right until you find a switch sitting out of reach behind a water fall. Turn to the left and throw a blade and then jump over it so that it rushes past you, hitting the switch.

Once the switch has been flipped, the metal blocks to your left will disappear revealing the third Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #4

In the following area, you’ll be given multiple paths to swim down. It actually doesn’t matter which ones you take if you’re solely looking for the fourth Energy Sphere until you get to the end of the area. Don’t go down the small path to the right that leads directly to the star door. Instead, take the channel on the south side of the room and you’ll take the current down and around and be spit into a small area with the fourth Energy Sphere inside.

Energy Sphere #5

In the area after the one where you got the fourth Energy Sphere, you’ll be swimming down more currents while avoiding giant eels. Swim through the area until you get to an eel that covers up an optional star door when it’s fully extended. Carefully enter the door by swimming to it when the eel isn’t trying to eat you and go inside.

In the optional room, you’ll be in the dark again. Jump up to the locked door that has the final Energy Sphere behind it and head to the right. Get the Spark copy ability and use it to destroy the bomb block that’s at the end of the path on the ceiling by hitting up B. When you do, a candle will drop to the ground. Pick it up and you’ll see other bomb blocks on the ceiling. Only one of them will reveal the key for the door. Look around the room for the bomb block holding the key and destroy it with up B. Grab the key, take it to the door, and then grab the final Energy Sphere.