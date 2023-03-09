Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 6-3 Energy Sphere Locations

The final two worlds of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe take place outside of Planet Popstar after Kirby and company get shot out of the sky while riding on the Lor, Magolor’s spaceship. In order to fully unlock all of the content onboard the Lor, however, players will need to find the remaining ~40 Energy Spheres scattered across the levels.

Here’s where to find the four hidden Energy Spheres in 6-3 for Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-2 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained |

Energy Sphere #1

Play through the level as normal until you get to the second section where you’re running on a conveyor belt to the right. Eventually, you’ll go down a big hill past a handful of the armored eye enemies. At the bottom of the hill, you’ll see a lever on the ceiling for you to grab onto. Jump up and grab it and the first Energy Sphere that’s in the ceiling to the right of the lever will become accessible. Jump to grab the sphere.

Unfortunately, if you miss the lever, you’ll need to restart the level to get it since the wind prevents you from walking or flying backward.

Energy Sphere #2

Continue progressing through the level as usual until you go through a door that leads you to a small ledge with a pink switch on the floor. Press the switch and then quickly run to the right along the platform that appears from the pit in the ground. Continue running as the platform lowers, jumping over the enemies that attack you, until you find a small gap in the floor of the platform where you’ll find a few stars and the second Energy Sphere.

If you aren’t fast enough to grab the sphere, you can just return to the ledge where you started and press the button once more to raise the platform again.

Energy Spheres #3 and #4

Play through the level until a waddle doo jumps out of a star portal. Suck it up and gain the Flare Beam copy ability and then use it to destroy the machinery that’s marked with star decals. Continue climbing upward until you find a star door at the top of the area. Go through it. On the other side, use the Flare Beam power once more to light all of the moving and non-moving star fuses in the area. Once you do, the platform you’re standing on will lower and a path will be made that leads to a small room. As soon as you enter the room, a star portal will open. Jump inside.

Inside the star portal, you’ll be outrunning the cosmic wall once more. Run/swim to the right until you get to the star door at the end of the area. Go through it and then grab one of the powers from the ability pedestals. Head to the right and fight another Sphere Doomer. Once it’s down, you’ll be able to grab the final two Energy Spheres for the level.