The Outlast Trials Hits Early Access This May

Get ready for another multiplayer horror game experience to hit the marketplace soon. The Outlast franchise has a new installment in the works, and the folks over at Red Barrels are getting ready for newcomers to give it an honest go. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on The Outlast Trials, players will get a chance to try the game out for themselves this May. We’re getting an early access release for players to try out, and it could mean a bloody terrifying time. But unlike the previous installments, The Outlast Trials will allow players to work together.

If you’re familiar with The Outlast series, then you know there is a lot of fleeing and hiding but as a solo experience. Now a new installment will pin players together as they attempt to go through a series of trials. This installment is set during the Cold War when the Murkoff Corporation requested recruits to try their new advanced mind control devices. Now stuck under the insanity of this corporation, players are forced to endure a variety of tests to see if they can overcome the odds and make it through unscathed.

Again, the gameplay looks to be a bit like the previous installments. There is plenty of hiding and fleeing in the areas from monstrous enemies that roam the area. But again, as mentioned, you won’t have to play this game alone. While solo play is an option, there is support for up to four players. So get some friends together and attempt to go through this horror game together. You will want to make note that when this game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it as an early access title.

We don’t know just when the full launch will be available, but early access for The Outlast Trials will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store this May 18, 2023. That should hopefully give some survival horror goodness for those of you who are likely coming down from the excitement of this month’s upcoming release of the Resident Evil 4 remake. In the meantime, you can check out the early access trailer for The Outlast Trials above, which doesn’t offer gameplay, but it does showcase some of the voice actors behind this video game project.