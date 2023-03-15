Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: HAL Easter Egg Room Location

There are a lot of secrets to be found in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe from its vast amount of hidden Energy Sphere collectibles to its secret routes through select levels. One of the most fun secrets hidden in the game, however, is an easter egg that pays tribute to HAL Laboratories, the game studio behind the making of Kirby.

For those uninitiated, there’s a secret HAL Labs room in every Kirby game and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is no exception. While the room is totally optional, it’s well-worth finding since along with the fun secret of finding it, you’ll also get a fair amount of extra lives, star coins, and healing items.

Here’s everything you need to know about finding the HAL Labs easter egg room in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

How to Find the HAL Labs Easter Egg

The HAL Labs easter egg is found in level 6-5 of Egg Engine. Play through the level as normal until you get to the section after the first crusher where you’re running against the movement of a conveyor belt. You’ll know you’re in the right section when you get on the belt and several waddle dee-like enemies drop from a winding belt above you.

Make your way to the end of the area, but instead of going through the star door, take care of the second batch of waddle dee-like enemies that drop from the ceiling and then follow the belts that they dropped from. At the end of the path, you’ll find a secret door that you can enter.

After getting through the door, you’ll find yourself on a platform with a cannon. Hop inside and shoot yourself to the right into the next cannon. Before making it to the next cannon, you’ll flip a switch while in mid-air that drops items down in the path that the cannon will shoot you in. Time out when you need to be launched so that you can collect the items and continue across the gap.

After getting shot out of the last cannon, you’ll find a giant HAL sign made out of star blocks, a handful of ability pedestals, and some enemies that give you the Festival copy ability, one of the best in the game. If you destroy all of the star blocks (either by sucking them up or destroying them with the Festival ability, you’ll find a plethora of star coins, health items, and 1Ups to grab.

Once you’re done collecting everything from the room, exit the area through the door on the right. When you do, you’ll be taken to where the star door on the belt that you skipped would have taken you and you can complete the level.