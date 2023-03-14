Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: 7-3 Energy Sphere Locations

If you’ve found all of the other hidden Energy Spheres scattered across the levels of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, then level 7-3 has the final five that you need to collect in order to have found them all. Finding all of the spheres doesn’t do much other than unlock side content in the Lor, Magolor’s ship, but the bonus levels you unlock are plenty of fun.

Here’s where to find the five hidden Energy Spheres in level 7-3 of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.

More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:

| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 7-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 7-2 Energy Sphere Locations | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained |

Energy Sphere #1

Play through the level as normal until you go through the first star door and find yourself running to the right while avoiding giant lava boulders that are moving up and down. Below you, you’ll notice an Energy Sphere, but you can’t drop through the platform you’re on to get it. At the end of the platform, you’ll find two stone blocks to break (if you don’t have a power you can grab one from the enemies to the right.) Break them and then drop down to the area below. Run back to the left and grab the first Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #2

Continue through the level as normal until you get to the area where you’re avoiding more giant lava boulders by jumping on the small platforms above and below them. Eventually, you’ll come across a particularly large boulder that has a sign pointing to the right next to it. Instead of running underneath it, fly above it and you’ll notice that there’s an optional star door that you can enter when the boulder is at the bottom of its path. Wait for an opening and then go through the door.

Inside the star door, hop inside the giant shoe and use it to break through the golden blocks to the right. Once you do, use the boot to jump on the hazards of the area and break through the golden blocks to reveal the second Energy Sphere.

Energy Sphere #3

Continue through the level until you get to the section where you’re standing on an elevator that’s going up. Grab the french horn umbrella and use it to take out the enemies that drop down on you. When you reach the top of the elevator, a key-holding enemy will drop down from above. Make sure to take it out before it can run into the lava on either side of you and then take the key through the door.

With the key in-hand, navigate through the section as you avoid the enemies that attack you and hazardous platforming challenges. At the top of the area, use the key to unlock the door and grab the Energy Sphere behind it.

Energy Spheres #4 and #5

Play through the level as normal until a sword enemy jumps out of a star portal. Suck it up to get the Ultra Sword power and use it to cut your way through the gauntlet of mini-bosses until you reach a volcano with a glowing star on it. After you cut it, the final star portal will open for you to jump into.

When you go through the portal, run from the cosmic wall to the right by sucking up the stone blocks and using them to open the path forward. Go through the star door at the end of the section and then grab a power from one of the ability pedestals. Head to the right and then fight two Sphere Doomers at once. Once they’re beaten, grab the final two Energy Spheres.