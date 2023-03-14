CS:GO Source 2 Beta Rumors Continue To Spread Online

The Counter-Strike community has been quite active online recently. With the massively hit FPS still going strong, attention is now being placed on a possible Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 2. This comes from a slew of rumors and speculation pieces online. With Valve making some adjustments to the CS:GO development and pre-release backend, there might be some work going into a big reveal coming soon. Of course, until Valve actually makes the reveal to the public, we’re left waiting and endlessly speculating about what could be coming.

Thanks to a report by PCGamesN, we’re finding the news of the Steam backend being updated. Essentially, the updates that went into the backend are leading players to assume that a CS:GO Source 2 beta might be coming soon despite no official announcements being made from Valve. This is also sparking more players to scavenge the web for any other details or clues that might indicate what’s coming. In fact, there were reports of executable files going around for CS:GO Source 2.

This comes from Twitter user Gabe Follower, who showcased some of the files. It’s also worth noting that the files also mention L4D3. With Back 4 Blood being the spiritual successor for the Left 4 Dead franchise, it would be a massive reveal for fans to see an actual Left 4 Dead 3 installment come into the marketplace. Regardless, the hype is building up for Valve’s upcoming projects. We’re certainly interested in seeing both of these games get unveiled. Although, again, we’ll have to continue to label this as just a rumor for now.

Something weird just happened again, looks like CS:GO Source 2 executables going around, someone just sent me them, and it's legit. pic.twitter.com/8vTpPNygU6 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 14, 2023

But the series of supposed leaks and reports surfacing online for CS:GO Source 2 beta, in particular, we’ll likely see something unveiled sooner rather than later. Now the question would be just how well players take up with the game after already having such a massive community of active players enjoying Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. At any rate, we’ll just have to wait for an official reveal or announcement regarding the future of CS:GO. Currently, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive can be enjoyed right now with an active community of players on PC. Likewise, this is a free-to-play title that you can download and enjoy through the Steam marketplace.