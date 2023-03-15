What Do You Get For Finding All Energy Spheres? | Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

At the start of Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, Kirby and his friends are tasked with helping Magolor repair his crashed spaceship by finding five of its broken pieces that have been scattered across Planet Popstar. In addition to the five large ship parts, players are also tasked with finding 120 hidden Energy Spheres that are spread across each of the game’s levels as well.

While 120 spheres might sound like a tall order at the start of the game, finding them all is relatively manageable since there are three to five Energy Spheres hidden in each level. Before deciding to be on the hunt for them, however, players should know what sort of rewards are waiting for them on the other side of the collect-a-thon.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe: Energy Sphere Completion Rewards

There are a handful of good reasons to try and collect all 120 hidden Energy Spheres in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe, however, a big bonus of extra content for finding them all shouldn’t be one of them. In short: there’s no major completion bonus for finding all 120 spheres. Obviously, this is something of a letdown for those who are striving for 100 percent completion and using an end-game reward as a goal, however, the reward is doled out over the course of the game as you find Energy Spheres, instead of simply being handed out at the end.

As you collect Energy Spheres, bonus content will unlock on the Lor, Magolor’s spaceship, that includes things such as copy ability rooms, additional mini-games, and ability challenges. The ability challenges are truly what make up the bulk of the extra completion content since they aren’t accessible anywhere else while the mini-games can be found without having to find Energy Spheres in Merry Magoland.

While there isn’t some big secret ending or anything like that to be earned by finding all of the Energy Spheres in the story, you will unlock one final challenge room aboard the Lor when you find the 120th sphere that doesn’t focus on copy abilities, instead, it focuses on held items.