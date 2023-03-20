Insomniac Games Has An Exciting New Dialogue Technology Coming To Their Games

Development studios are always looking to expand and enhance their work. It’s not only an attempt to get players excited about a new game or installment. But it’s a push for developers to excite some of the unique features that might come with it. While we don’t know just when some of these features will be implemented, we sometimes get a heads-up on new technologies. For instance, we know that Insomniac Games has a new piece of tech going into their future video game projects. Players can anticipate a new dialogue technology that might make their next game installment a bit more interesting.

Don’t get too excited just yet. News about what this technology will actually pull off in the video game has yet to be unveiled. Instead, we’re only getting a small notice of a new piece of tech from Insomniac Games lead engine programmer Elan Ruskin. During a recent livestream on the Insomniac Games Twitch channel, it was noted by Elan Ruskin said that there’s some very cool dialogue technology coming out in their next video game release. We actually know that their next game release is set to be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Unfortunately, that’s all that the developer would offer. We don’t know just how this dialogue technology will be implemented in the game. Nevertheless, it seems that the development team is excited about the new technology that they have been working on. There are bound to be plenty of players interested in seeing this new feature in action. Of course, we’ll have to continue practicing patience as we’re still waiting to see just when exactly we’ll be getting our hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Besides that project, we also know about another game the development team is working on. It was unveiled that Insomniac Games is working on a Marvel’s Wolverine video game. However, there is little known about that game at the current moment. Therefore, it’s likely not a project we’ll see too much of until after the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Regardless, being an Insomniac Games-developed title, we’ll likely see this game released exclusively at launch for the PlayStation 5 platform. Meanwhile, since Marvel’s Spider-Man has since launched on the PC platform, there’s a chance we’ll see its sequel and even Marvel’s Wolverine also launch on PC later on.