Marvel’s Wolverine Game May Not Release Until Fall 2024 To 2025 According To Insider Source

That’s a long time to wait but at least we’ve got Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 coming out this year to keep us going!

While the upcoming sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man has a lot of Marvel fans rightfully excited Insomniac Games are in the news for their work on the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine game that was announced last year. Industry Insider Jeff Grubb took to Giant Bomb’s Game Mess Mornings podcast to share some details about the title noting that due to the game’s lengthy development cycle, the original launch window for Marvel’s Wolverine may have to be pushed to Fall 2024 to 2025.

Grubb also noted that the title will be a semi-open world similar to God of War Ragnarok as opposed to Marvel’s Spider-Man. Alongside this, players who may have been worried about a toned-down Wolverine experience can rest easy as the game is set to be rated M for Mature according to Grubb.

Marvel’s Wolverine isn’t the only Marvel game, or for that matter, Insomniac Games title in the news this week. The upcoming Venom voice actor, Tony Todd of Candyman fame took to Twitter to tweet his excitement for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 title. The title is set to release this year with a rumored Winter release that will see Venom, Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and more in a brand-new Spider-Man experience.

This isn’t Tony Todd’s first venture into the videogame industry however as Half-Life fans will know him as the voice of a Vortigaunt in Half-Life 2: Episode 2 and Half-Life: Alyx. He has also featured more recently in titles such as Back 4 Blood as Doctor Rogers.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of news from Insomniac Games this week and hopefully, there’ll be more to come relating to both Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the near future. If you have yet to play the original Marvel’s Spider-Man yet the title is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Alongside this, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. If you’re interested in any upcoming games releasing this year why not check out our Upcoming Games page? Titles like Wild Hearts, Horizo Call of the Mountain, Kerbal Space Program 2, and Destiny 2 Lightfall are all set to release in February 2023. If you’re interested in more Marvel-related game news why check out our article on Take-Two’s acknowledgment of Marvel’s Midnight Suns‘ poor retail performance?