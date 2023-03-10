MW2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Skin

The Call of Duty in-game store is always full of various bundles containing skins, weapon charms, XP tokens, and a whole lot more. From time to time, the game has seen crossovers with other franchises to bring some popular characters to life on the Call of Duty battlefield. Already, we have seen the likes of Messi, Neymar JR, and Pogba as playable operators. Now, MW2 and Warzone 2 are getting a crossover with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles which will see a Shredder skin join the fight.

If you’re a fan of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you’ll know exactly who Shredder is. He is the leader of the Foot Clan and the villain of the series. Equipped with bladed armor, along with ninjutsu and martial arts skills, Shredder is not an opponent to be messed with.

More Call of Duty guides

MW2 and Warzone 2 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder bundle contents

The cosmetics you’ll unlock as soon as you purchase the bundle are listed below:

Shredder Operator

KV Broadside “Oroku” Shotgun

ISO Hemlock “Saki” Assault Rifle

Dual Kodachis “Steel Claws” Melee Weapon

Light Tank Vehicle Skin

Weapon Vinyl

Foot Clan Weapon Charm

The Shredder skin is set to launch in MW2 and Warzone 2 on March 21 which is shortly after the beginning of Season 02 Reloaded. Following suit of previous bundles of this caliber, its expected to cost 2,400 Call of Duty points. If you already have enough CoD points saved up, you won’t have any trouble purchasing it from the store as soon as it goes live. If needed, you can buy 2,400 CoD points in-game from the store for $19.99.