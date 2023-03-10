Resident Evil 4 Demo Has A Hidden Hard Difficulty Mode

The Resident Evil franchise is about to get a new installment added to the marketplace. Later this month, players are going to get the ability to pick up and enjoy the Resident Evil 4 remake. However, if you’re not already diving through the demo playthrough, then you can give the title a chance right now. A demo dropped last night after the Capcom Spotlight showcase, and while we expected the demo to be coming, this new take on a Resident Evil demo is something you can enjoy as much as you’d like.

There are no time limits in place; likewise, Capcom is allowing players to enjoy this game as much as they’d like. However, you might not know that this game has a secret hard difficulty. Thanks to a report from Eurogamer, we’re finding that in this demo, players can randomly get prompted to try the Mad Chainsaw Mode. It’s a game mode that can randomly show up, so you might have to play through the demo a few times before it shows up on your end. But this mode is anything but easy. You can expect enemies to spawn in different areas while also being overall stronger. To make things even more challenging is that you don’t get a checkpoint.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this game mode will be available in the game when it officially launches. Instead, it’s a challenging mode for players to enjoy exclusively through the demo. But it’s likely we’ll see some difficulty options for players who want a tougher challenge in Resident Evil 4 launches into the marketplace. Regardless, at the very least, it looks like players who want a bit more from the demo might find this Mad Chainsaw Mode to suffice until they are able to get their hands on the actual Resident Evil 4 remake.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game since it was first unveiled, Resident Evil 4 will follow Leon Kennedy, now a federal agent tasked with finding the kidnapped daughter of the United States president. This mission will take Leon to a secluded village that has become infected with a new strain of the virus Leon initially dealt with in Resident Evil 2. Players will be able to get their hands on Resident Evil 4 on March 24, 2023, when it will launch on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.