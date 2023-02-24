Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – How to Unlock All Weapon Case Rewards on Ashika Island

With the start of Season 2, of Warzone 2.0, a whole new map was introduced called Ashika Island, a much smaller counterpart to Al Mazrah that carries the Japanese theming that is found all over the new content update. With this new map being available in the Battle Royale version of the game, it only makes sense that the map is also available in DMZ. Similar to both the Al Mazrah and Building 21 exclusion zones, there is a special item called the Weapon Case that will provide you with several unique Weapon Case Rewards. The process of getting the Ashika Island Weapon Cases is fairly straightforward, but can still be a bit of a challenge. This guide will break down how to get all 7 Ashika Island Weapon Cases Rewards in the DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to Unlock All Ashika Island Weapon Case Rewards in DMZ

The Ashika Island Weapon Case is a middle ground between the cases found in Al Mazrah and Building 21, meaning that there is a boss enemy that you will need to first defeat before you are able to pick up the case and getting to the boss will require you to jump through a few hoops like how you got the case from the Building 21 Case. Luckily, the process of getting to the boss isn’t too long and the boss himself isn’t too difficult once you do reach him.

The boss in question is known as the Bombmaker and spawns inside the Tsuki Castle location found at the center of the map. This location is signified by a large yellow circle with a question mark-labeled case at its center on your Tac-Map.

Once you reach this location, you will need to look out for one of either two items: a Tsuki Castle Hideout Key or the roaming Wheelson enemy. The first item is like any other Key you find in DMZ as it will allow you to access the Castle that has the Bombmaker inside. This allows you to skip the Wheelson step, but it is more than likely that you will need to engage with this killstreak to gain access to the Castle.

The Wheelson killstreak is found patrolling the perimeter of the Castle like it did on the upper floor of Building 21. To gain access to Tsuki Castle, you will need to disable the Wheelson and then hack it. Once this is done, you will be able to enter the Castle. As you approach your way to the Castle entrance, make sure you keep an eye out for cameras as they will spot you and will swarm your position with armored NPCs.

Now that you have the code for the Castle, you can enter the main structure. You will need to make your way up to the top floor of the Castle to find the Bombmaker, but keep an eye out for not just enemies guarding the building but also a large number of traps all around the interior of the Castle. You will find Claymores, Sentry Guns, Proximity Mines, and a whole lot more all over, so be careful as these can quickly end your attempt at the Weapon Case. The Bombmaker himself isn’t as tough as the Juggernaut in Al Mazrah, so once you get through his traps you shouldn’t have too much of an issue taking him down. When you kill the Bombmaker, he will drop the Weapon Case, and just like on Al Mazrah, you will be marked on the map once you pick it up for everyone in the game to see, so make sure you exfil quickly to get your rewards.

Once you extract with the Case for the first time, you will receive the first reward on the list provided below. Each time you extract with a Case going forward, you will get the next item on the list until you get all 7 of them. Extracting with a Case after this list is completed will get you some XP.

Below is a list of all 7 of the rewards you can get from Weapon Cases from Ashika Island:

Backup Plan – P980 Weapon Blueprint

– P980 Weapon Blueprint Aces – Emblem

– Emblem Full House – Calling Card

– Calling Card Bear With Me – Weapon Sticker

– Weapon Sticker Triple Threat – Loading Screen

– Loading Screen Full House – Emblem

– Emblem Fight Night – TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

