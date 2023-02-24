Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 – Where to Find the Bombmaker in DMZ

Ashika Island is the new map that was added to Warzone 2.0 in its Season 2 Content Update. This new Japanese island is much smaller than Al Mazrah and makes great use of the game’s newly added Resurgence Mode. With the map joining the Battle Royale portion of Warzone 2.0, it only makes sense that it is also available in DMZ. Just like the other exclusion zones, Ashika Island has many activities that players can take part in as well as several rewards exclusive to the new map. One of the new bosses added is known as the Bombmaker and he adds a unique challenge to the mode and comes with rewards that players will want to get their hands on. This guide will show you where to find the Bombmaker HVT boss in the DMZ mode of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

Where to Find the Bombmaker in DMZ

At the center of the map is a Point of Interest called Tsuki Castle. This is where the Bombmaker will spawn every match of DMZ on Ashika Island. This is marked at the start of every match with a large yellow circle with a question mark-labeled case at its center on your Tac-Map.

Like other Strongholds and Denied Areas, you will need to either find a certain item or complete a certain task to enter Tsuki Castle. If you are lucky enough to find a Tsuki Castle Hideout Key, you can just enter the Castle. If you don’t have this item, you will need to find the Wheelson killstreak. The Wheelson patrols the perimeter of the Castle like it did on the upper floor of Building 21. You will need to destroy the Wheelson and then hack it by going up to it and interacting with it. This will allow you to enter the Castle. As you approach the main building, look out for cameras as these will reveal your location to enemy NPCs in the area.

You will find the Bombmaker on the top floor of the Castle, but on the way up you will find several armored enemies and a lot of traps. Once you reach the top, you’ll find the Bombmaker who is much easier to kill than his Juggernaut counterpart on Al Mazrah. Killing the Bombmaker will see him drop a Weapon Case, which will give you unique items if you are able to successfully extract with it. Here is Gameranx’s guide on all of the Ashika Island Weapon Case Rewards.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use