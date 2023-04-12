Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 03

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 has arrived and a new season means a new round of weapon buffs and nerfs have been rolled out. The patch applies to both MW2 and Warzone 2, but there are a handful of changes that are exclusive to Warzone 2.

In this round of weapon balancing, the ISO Hemlock stands out as receiving some hard hitting nerfs, while the hip fire accuracy of every submachine gun has been increased. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 03.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 03

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch that rolled out with the Season 03 update, as well as all attachment adjustments:

Assault Rifles

ISO Hemlock

All Damage Ranges reduced

Lower Torso Damage reduced

M13B

Headshot Damage slightly reduced

Lower Torso Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distance increased

Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced

STB 556

Headshot Damage increased

Leg Damage increased

Lower Torso Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distance increased

Mid-range Damage reduced

TAQ-56

Headshot Damage decreased

Submachine Guns

All Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P

ADS Move Speed increased

All Damage Ranges increased

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only

Lachmann Sub

Headshot Damage decreased

Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased

Burst-Fire time between shots decreased

Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased

MX9

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Vaznev-9K

Headshot Damage decreased

VEL 46

Headshot Damage decreased

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased

Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Lachmann 762

Movement Speed increased

SO-14

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only

TAQ-V

Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only

Movement Speed increased

Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

Headshot Damage reduced

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only

Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased

Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased

RPK

Close-mid Damage slightly reduced

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

All Damage Ranges reduced slightly

Close-mid Damage reduced slightly

Headshot Damage reduced

Handguns

Basilisk

Minimum Armor Damage reduced- Warzone 2 Only

Attachments

Various attachments have been tweaked across multiplayer and battle royale modes:

Ammunition

Basilisk .500 Snakeshot

Maximum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only

Explosive

Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot-Warzone 2 Only

Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout

Headshot Damage increased

Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased

Initial Recoil increased slightly

Long-range Damage decreased

Mid-range Damage increased

Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only

Recoil violence increased

Magazines

Large Magazines

Light Machine Guns (Global)- Handling and Movement penalties reduced

Kastov 545

60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Kastov 762

40 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Lachmann Sub

50 Round Drum- Handling penalty reduced

M13B

60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

M16

60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Vaznev-9K

45 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

VEL 46

50 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Small Magazines

Movement Speed increased

Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45

Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)

Damage increased

Damage Ranges reduced

Minimum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only

Time between bursts reduced

STB 556

Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)

Damage increased

Mid-range Damage distances increased

Minimum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only

Time between shots increased

Barrels, Bipod, and Lasers

Heavy Barrels

ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels

Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels

ADS Speed benefit increased

Damage Range penalty reduced

Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing

Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing

Bipod

ADS Speed penalty reduced

Laser

Laser brightness increased

Rear Grip and Stock

Basilisk and Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip

Maximum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only

Heavy Stocks

ADS Move Speed penalty reduced

Aiming Stability benefit increased

Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased

Now you know all the MW2 and Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs, you can change your loadouts accordingly.