Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 03

Popular weapons have been adjusted.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
MW2 and Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs Season 03

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 has arrived and a new season means a new round of weapon buffs and nerfs have been rolled out. The patch applies to both MW2 and Warzone 2, but there are a handful of changes that are exclusive to Warzone 2.

In this round of weapon balancing, the ISO Hemlock stands out as receiving some hard hitting nerfs, while the hip fire accuracy of every submachine gun has been increased. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 03.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Recruit a Friend and Earn Rewards | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: What is the BlackCell Battle Pass Offering? | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Ranked Play Rewards in Season 03 | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2- How to Unlock the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2- How to Unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2- All Season 03 Battle Pass Content |

All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 03

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch that rolled out with the Season 03 update, as well as all attachment adjustments:

Assault Rifles

ISO Hemlock

  • All Damage Ranges reduced
  • Lower Torso Damage reduced

M13B

  • Headshot Damage slightly reduced
  • Lower Torso Damage increased
  • Mid-range Damage distance increased
  • Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced

STB 556

  • Headshot Damage increased
  • Leg Damage increased
  • Lower Torso Damage increased
  • Mid-range Damage distance increased
  • Mid-range Damage reduced 

TAQ-56

  • Headshot Damage decreased

Submachine Guns

  • All Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased

BAS-P

  • ADS Move Speed increased
  • All Damage Ranges increased
  • Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only

Lachmann Sub

  • Headshot Damage decreased
  • Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
  • Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
  • Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased

MX9

  • Sprint to Fire Speed increased 

Vaznev-9K

  • Headshot Damage decreased

VEL 46

  • Headshot Damage decreased

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

  • Movement Speed increased
  • Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
  • Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only
  • Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased

Lachmann 762

  • Movement Speed increased

SO-14

  • Movement Speed increased
  • Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only

TAQ-V

  • Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only
  • Movement Speed increased
  • Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased

Light Machine Guns

RAAL MG

  • Headshot Damage reduced
  • Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only
  • Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
  • Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
  • Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased 

RPK

  • Close-mid Damage slightly reduced 

Marksman Rifles

Tempus Torrent

  • All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
  • Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
  • Headshot Damage reduced

Handguns

Basilisk

  • Minimum Armor Damage reduced- Warzone 2 Only

Attachments

Various attachments have been tweaked across multiplayer and battle royale modes:

Ammunition

Basilisk .500 Snakeshot

  • Maximum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only

Explosive

  • Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot-Warzone 2 Only
  • Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree

ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout

  • Headshot Damage increased
  • Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
  • Initial Recoil increased slightly
  • Long-range Damage decreased
  • Mid-range Damage increased
  • Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only
  • Recoil violence increased 

Magazines

Large Magazines

  • Light Machine Guns (Global)- Handling and Movement penalties reduced 

Kastov 545

  • 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Kastov 762

  • 40 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Lachmann Sub

  • 50 Round Drum- Handling penalty reduced

M13B

  • 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

M16

  • 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Vaznev-9K

  • 45 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced 

VEL 46

  • 50 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
  • 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced

Small Magazines

  • Movement Speed increased 
  • Sprint to Fire Speed increased

Fennec 45

  • Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
  • Damage increased
  • Damage Ranges reduced
  • Minimum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only
  • Time between bursts reduced

STB 556

  • Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
  • Damage increased
  • Mid-range Damage distances increased
  • Minimum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only
  • Time between shots increased 

Barrels, Bipod, and Lasers

Heavy Barrels

  • ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced

Light Barrels

  • Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced

Short Barrels

  • ADS Speed benefit increased 
  • Damage Range penalty reduced
  • Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
  • Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing

Bipod

  • ADS Speed penalty reduced

Laser

  • Laser brightness increased 

Rear Grip and Stock

Basilisk and Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip

  • Maximum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only

Heavy Stocks

  • ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
  • Aiming Stability benefit increased
  • Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased

Now you know all the MW2 and Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs, you can change your loadouts accordingly.

Share this article:

LinkedIn0