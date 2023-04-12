Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2- All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Season 03

Call of Duty: MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 03 has arrived and a new season means a new round of weapon buffs and nerfs have been rolled out. The patch applies to both MW2 and Warzone 2, but there are a handful of changes that are exclusive to Warzone 2.
In this round of weapon balancing, the ISO Hemlock stands out as receiving some hard hitting nerfs, while the hip fire accuracy of every submachine gun has been increased. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Season 03.
All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 03
Below, you’ll find a breakdown of the weapon tuning patch that rolled out with the Season 03 update, as well as all attachment adjustments:
Assault Rifles
ISO Hemlock
- All Damage Ranges reduced
- Lower Torso Damage reduced
M13B
- Headshot Damage slightly reduced
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Upper Torso Damage slightly reduced
STB 556
- Headshot Damage increased
- Leg Damage increased
- Lower Torso Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distance increased
- Mid-range Damage reduced
TAQ-56
- Headshot Damage decreased
Submachine Guns
- All Submachine Gun Hip Spread accuracy increased
BAS-P
- ADS Move Speed increased
- All Damage Ranges increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only
Lachmann Sub
- Headshot Damage decreased
- Burst-Fire Leg Damage increased
- Burst-Fire time between shots decreased
- Burt-Fire Torso Damage increased
MX9
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
Vaznev-9K
- Headshot Damage decreased
VEL 46
- Headshot Damage decreased
Battle Rifles
FTAC Recon
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Leg Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
Lachmann 762
- Movement Speed increased
SO-14
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only
TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased- Warzone 2 Only
- Movement Speed increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Leg Damage increased
Light Machine Guns
RAAL MG
- Headshot Damage reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only
- Semi-Auto Headshot Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Upper Torso Damage increased
- Semi-Auto Lower Torso Damage increased
RPK
- Close-mid Damage slightly reduced
Marksman Rifles
Tempus Torrent
- All Damage Ranges reduced slightly
- Close-mid Damage reduced slightly
- Headshot Damage reduced
Handguns
Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage reduced- Warzone 2 Only
Attachments
Various attachments have been tweaked across multiplayer and battle royale modes:
Ammunition
Basilisk .500 Snakeshot
- Maximum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only
Explosive
- Bolt-Action Weapons equipped with Explosive Ammunition are now able to down fully armored Players in one shot-Warzone 2 Only
- Explosive Ammunition has been added to the MCPR-300 progression tree
ISO Hemlock .300 Blackout
- Headshot Damage increased
- Hip Spread accuracy while prone increased
- Initial Recoil increased slightly
- Long-range Damage decreased
- Mid-range Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added to Semi-Auto Firing Mode- Warzone 2 Only
- Recoil violence increased
Magazines
Large Magazines
- Light Machine Guns (Global)- Handling and Movement penalties reduced
Kastov 545
- 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
Kastov 762
- 40 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
Lachmann Sub
- 50 Round Drum- Handling penalty reduced
M13B
- 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
M16
- 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
Vaznev-9K
- 45 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
VEL 46
- 50 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
- 60 Round Magazine- Handling penalty reduced
Small Magazines
- Movement Speed increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed increased
Fennec 45
- Fennec Double Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Damage Ranges reduced
- Minimum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only
- Time between bursts reduced
STB 556
- Single Tap Mod (Benefits from Small Magazine buffs)
- Damage increased
- Mid-range Damage distances increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only
- Time between shots increased
Barrels, Bipod, and Lasers
Heavy Barrels
- ADS Speed penalty slightly reduced
Light Barrels
- Muzzle Velocity penalty reduced
Short Barrels
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Damage Range penalty reduced
- Hip Spread accuracy benefit increased while moving and firing
- Hip Spread accuracy penalty for Shotguns decreased while moving and firing
Bipod
- ADS Speed penalty reduced
Laser
- Laser brightness increased
Rear Grip and Stock
Basilisk and Akimbo Basilisk Rear Grip
- Maximum Armor Damage added- Warzone 2 Only
Heavy Stocks
- ADS Move Speed penalty reduced
- Aiming Stability benefit increased
- Aim Walking Steadiness benefit increased
Now you know all the MW2 and Warzone 2 weapon buffs and nerfs, you can change your loadouts accordingly.